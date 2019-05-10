Indian Motorcycles Now Available for Rent

3 Vintage Indian and Excelsior Motorcycles Up for Grabs

Joining the growing market of motorcycle rental services, one of the biggest bike makers in the U.S., Indian, announced this week the start of its first ever rental program. 18 photos



Indian will allow riders to rent bikes for as short as four hours or as long as several weeks, depending on the needs. A variety of models is available, including



Indian says that in order to ensure its customers have access to the lates bike models, the rental fleet will be renewed every 12 to 18 months.



“Whether local or from out of town, Indian Motorcycle Rentals provides a premium experience for riders in need of a bike,” said in a statement Reid Wilson, Indian Motorcycle marketing director.



“With a rental fleet featuring the current model year lineup, riders will have the opportunity to experience the latest and greatest from Indian Motorcycle.”



Prices for renting a bike vary depending on the model of the motorcycle and time it is rented for. All dealers included in the program and the bikes they offer are



The price of the rental includes the insurance. For riders who do not own a helmet, Indian will provide it for them. To be able to rent a motorcycle one needs to have a valid license, and be equipped with long pants and close-toed shoes.



According to a report by



