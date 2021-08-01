Indian Scout Bobber Dragon Looks Like a Two-Wheeled Hulk

You don’t need some study to know that, at least in one respect, Harley-Davidson has Indian in a corner - when it comes to the number of custom builds out there, Milwaukee is well ahead of Minnesota.
That is the case, it seems, not only in the United States, but in other regions of the world as well. Europe in general and Germany in particular have a soft spot for custom bikes, and the mighty Harley is preferred to Indian there too.
Over the past few years, we’ve talked aplenty about customized two-wheelers from Germany, and, naturally, a lot of them were Harleys. But there are Indians worth at least a closer looks as well. Like this here Dragon.
That’s the name a German shop called Hollister’s Motorcycles gave one of their projects. The bike started life as Scout Bobber, but was extensively modified, using both parts made by Indian and other custom bits designed elsewhere, to become a 29,000 euros ($34,000) head-turner.
The Indian-made bits are, of course, the most important ones on the bike, like the frame and the 1,131cc engine, but also smaller, less important pieces, like the front fender, handles, and pulley system.
These were paired with parts manufactured by Hollister’s itself, including the rear fender and seat, or by others like Highsider and Penzl.
Perhaps the entire build would have not been as impressive if it weren’t for the insane green paint. It’s visible everywhere, from the rims of the wheels all the way to the rear fender, and it’s offset by the blackness of the rubber and adjustable exhaust.
A touch of gold can be found on the fuel tank, where the name Indian resides, and further down and to the front, where the year when Indian was set up, 1901, is written with bold gold numbers.
