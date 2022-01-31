2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV Premieres With 295-HP 4WD vRS Version

The Skoda Enyaq iV has been considered the best MEB product so far. With that warm reception, Skoda is now ready to expand its electric car lineup with the Enyaq Coupe iV. Following a common strategy in the automotive industry, the first derivative to be sold will be the more expensive one: the Enyaq Coupe iV vRS.
The strategy is simple: with people willing to pay anything to be the first ones to drive the new machine, that comes at an extra. Either you buy the most expensive version, or you wait a bit. In the Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV, that bit will be half a year. The order books are open, and the Skoda executive that announced the strategy even followed the old trick of urging people to rush so that they do not get empty-handed.
You could consider the Enyaq Coupe iV vRS as nothing more than the Volkswagen ID.5 GTX, but that would be a mistake. Not so much in terms of power, once both vehicles have the same 220 kW (295 hp), but in terms of size.
The ID.5 is 4.58 meters (180.4 inches) long, 1,85 m (72.9 in) wide, 1.62 m (63.6 in) tall, and has a 2.77 m (108.9 in) wheelbase. Surprisingly, the ID.5 has a larger trunk than the ID.4: 549 liters (19.39 cubic feet) instead of 543 l (19.18 ft³). With the 82 kWh battery pack (77 kWh of usable capacity), the ID.5 can travel 516 kilometers (320.6) – the GTX has a 491-km (305.1 mi) range due to the two motors.
The Enyaq Coupe iV is 7 centimeters longer than the ID.5 (4.65 m, or 183.1 in), which allows it to present a vast trunk space: 570 l (20.1 ft³). In other words, its sporty version is roomier than the ID.5. By stretching the Enyaq Coupe iV a bit, Skoda claims to have given it plenty of headroom, even for taller people. The new EV is also 3 cm wider than the ID.5; all other measures are the same.
The additional length also made it a more aerodynamic car compared to the ID.5. Instead of a drag coefficient of 0.26 (0.27 in the GTX’s case), the Enyaq Coupe iV’s number is 0.234. In road trips, that will make the Enyaq Coupe iV more efficient if those 7 cm do not make it heavier than the ID.5.
Skoda still has not provided price estimates nor any estimate of when the first deliveries should start. Considering it may enter production in a month, a safe bet would be to see the new EV reaching customers by May or June.
