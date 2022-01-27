VW ID. BUZZ May Present Third Row of Seats, As New Pictures Show

After some images of the Volkswagen ID. BUZZ prototype hit social media, a more careful look at them made us wonder if these pictures would not have been taken by the German carmaker itself. A new batch, showing more of the interior, made us confident that it was the case. And the new images reveal the ID. BUZZ may offer a third row of seats.
Apparently, all we have in the prototype is a clumsy platform to make a flat cargo space when the second-row seats are folded. There are no visible seat belts hanging from the D-column, and the image of the folded rear seat seen from the left passenger door does not show a backrest hiding behind it.
However, pay attention to the deep holes close to the side windows: they are meant to hold objects for eventual passengers. There’s even a part of the plastic panel that seems to work as an armrest. Why would it be there if nobody’s arms were in need of resting, right?
Although the third row of seats there would make the trunk space ridiculously small, we can’t help thinking about the original Opel Zafira's seat arrangement. When these seats were not in use, they would recess into the floor, creating a flat space for cargo just like this platform we see in the picture does.
Many fans of the electric van probably already expected that to happen based on the seats the ID. BUZZ Concept presented. However, confirming that in the production vehicle is always relevant. The concept also had front seats that would turn backward and a center console that would slide and turn into a little table. That’s not going to happen, at least not according to what these images show.
The images also present the interior from other perspectives, but Volkswagen already let us see it, as shown in the previous article we published. Anyway, feel free to check them in our gallery and hope that the German carmaker removes the disguise in the interior for the next shots.
