DS E-TENSE Performance Uses Formula E Experience to Create an NFT

When DS presented the E-TENSE concept back in February 2016, we really hoped the company would create a production version, even if in a minimal series. It didn’t, but we got to hear about the concept again after DS presented the E-TENSE Performance, which is basically an updated version of the 2016 EV.
To be fair, it now will be sold as an NFT. For those that get any interest in virtual stuff, you can read more about that at the link at the bottom of this text. If you expect more about a concrete vehicle, DS will apparently make one prototype based on its Formula E experience.
The concept car will have 600 kW (804 hp): 250 kW (335 hp) from the electric engine for the front axle and 350 kW (469 hp) from the one at the back. These motors would be the same ones the Formula E vehicle uses, and DS states the E-TENSE Performance has “optimum XX/XX weight distribution,” whatever that means. The motors deliver 8,000 Nm (5,901 pound-feet) at the wheels.
In the only bit of information that really seemed to tick the “worthy” box, DS stated that the new version of its six-year-old concept will have a battery “developed jointly with TotalEnergies and its subsidiary Saft.” According to DS, it presents “an innovative chemistry and an immersive cooling system for cells, at odds with current technology.”
When you expect more details about this innovative chemistry to be revealed, there’s nothing on DS’s report. The brand limits itself to saying the battery “permits phases of acceleration and regeneration of up to 600 kW” and that “a bespoke design of Quartz EV Fluid solution” would have helped DS achieve that – and that’s all.
With a regeneration capacity of 600 kW, DS brags about not needing a regular braking system since “only the regeneration system is used for braking.” However, the car has discs and pads for safety. That almost makes us almost thankful that the car is not slated for production. If it were, the brakes would require constant maintenance.
