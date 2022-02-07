Four-Mile 2022 BMW M 1000 RR Is a Street-Legal Track Weapon for Your Inner Daredevil

The M 1000 RR is arguably one of the most epic production two-wheelers born on German soil.
With as little as four miles on its digital odometer, the 2022 BMW M 1000 RR pictured above is practically a brand-new machine. It comes to life thanks to a twin-cooled 999cc inline-four engine that packs four titanium valves per cylinder and a massive compression ratio of 13.5:1.
This bad boy is connected to the Beemer’s chain-driven rear wheel via a six-speed constant-mesh transmission with straight-cut gears. At approximately 13,000 rpm, the fuel-injected powerplant will go about delivering 205 feral horses, along with 83 pound-feet (113 Nm) of twist at 11,000 screaming revs per minute.
Upon reaching the ground, this force enables Motorrad’s two-wheeled terminator to hit speeds of up to 189 mph (304 kph). The M 1000 RR weighs a mere 423 pounds (192 kg) when equipped with all the necessary fluids, which is made possible by an abundance of carbon fiber bodywork components.
Suspension duties are handled by 45 mm (1.8 inches) upside-down Marzocchi forks at twelve o’clock, while the rear end sits on an adjustable monoshock. Up north, ample stopping power hails from four-piston Nissin calipers and dual brake discs that measure 320 mm (12.6 inches) in diameter. At the opposite pole, you’ll be greeted by a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a twin-piston caliper.
Finally, the titan’s fuel tank can hold up to 4.4 gallons (16.5 liters) of 94-octane fossil syrup, and its wheelbase is measured at 57.4 inches (1,457 mm). Now that we’ve talked about the bike’s fundamental specs and features, it’s time for us to wrap things up and cut to the chase.
BMW’s missile is going under the hammer on the IMA (Iconic Motorbike Auctions) website at this very moment, so you could be the next person who gets to take it for a spin! The current bid is placed at a generous fourteen grand, but you’ll obviously have to do a lot better if you plan on meeting the reserve price.
