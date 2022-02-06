Slammed, Widebody BMW M8 GTR Has a Matching Livery for Every CGI Background

BMW has already updated the regular 8 Series and all three M8 versions with help from its traditional LCI (life cycle impulse). Yet, somehow, the model slipped under the radar of a certain “big fan.”
The virtual artist better known as hycade on social media declares himself as a massive BMW fan. Yet this is the first time an M8 gets imagined here. Sure, there are a few BMW M4 impersonations, as well as a BMW-Toyota GR Supra transformation to account for.
But if we are to rely solely on the pixel master’s Instagram reel, we would have easily mistaken him for an even bigger VW Golf aficionado. Luckily, most of the CGI transformations have another home and the YT channel allows for a larger degree of frame movement.
Case in point, the digital content creator’s latest video (embedded below) is focused on a proposed 2022 BMW M8 GTR Concept. If we are to swing a wild guess (since the description mostly talks about upcoming projects), this might serve as the artist’s interpretation of the motorsport-exclusive M8 GTE for the street. Do not ask if the M8 Competition already fulfills that role...
After all, the endurance grand tourer car was the first racer built by BMW Motorsport from the ground up according to LM GTE homologation rules, rather than starting with an existing design. And yes, there are similarities with the road-going M8. Including the front midship P63/1 turbocharged V8 engine, which is the motorsport-adapted version of the S63 mill found under the hood of the regular M8 or the (F90) M5.
Alas, a roadworthy version of the M8 GTE would probably have little logic from a business standpoint. Yet, across the virtual realm, anything is possible. Including a feisty, slammed, and widebody M8 GTR Concept that looks straight out of the latest racing video game. Hey, it even comes with different paintjobs and liveries that get adapted for each background. Our favorite is the green one because it supplies our winter nights with more dreams of spring...
