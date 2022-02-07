Facelifted BMW X5 Spied With Reasonably-Sized Front Grille, Other Small Changes

More on this:

1 2023 BMW X5 Facelift Rendering Depicts Possible Last Hurrah for Conventional-looking SUVs

2 2023 BMW X5 M Facelift Rendered Into Existence, Looks Properly Menacing and Snazzy

3 Tuned BMW X5 Comes From Russia With Anger, Moves West to Live Its Life

4 IIHS Finds That the 2022 BMW X5 Has Awful Headlights in the Base Trim

5 Live Pics: BMW iX5 Hydrogen Shows Itself at the IAA 2021, Looks Like a Normal X5