Facelifted BMW X5 Spied With Reasonably-Sized Front Grille, Other Small Changes

It is no secret that BMW is preparing a facelift of the X5, and the reveal of the production model is set to happen later this year. Just like on the revised 7 Series, the front bumper will be more aggressive, and the center part of it will come with a distinctive look. We are not yet sure it is for the better, but it is happening regardless of that.
The new front bumper prepared by BMW for the facelifted X5 is just one of the changes that will be made in the range. It may be something reserved for the M Sport lineup, but some of its elements will trickle down to the regular model. If you look closely, the brake calipers of the vehicle in the gallery are blue, so there is a bit of M Sport in this PHEV's configuration.
Yes, that is correct, the prototype in question is a PHEV, which is evident by the fact that the front wing has a cap for the charging port. The ongoing BMW X5 is already offered in a plug-in hybrid version, and continuing to offer it is an easy decision.
Moving past the front bumper, but not going too far away, we spot a set of new headlights, which are slimmer, but not too thin, though. They still have a special transparent sheet of camouflage, so we cannot spot the look of their interior design, but no dramatic changes are to be expected in this department.
The profile of the X5 is set for minimal changes with the facelift. As usual with a Life Cycle Impulse, as BMW calls its facelifts, new wheel designs should be offered, along with a couple of new color options.
On the inside, the X5 is set to receive a revamp of its gauge cluster that is reportedly inspired by the iX.
Moreover, the German SUV is set to have an even bigger multimedia screen, fortunately still with a landscape orientation, along with the latest iDrive software.
The rear of the X5 is also a bit changed, but nothing too crazy has happened. BMW has retained conventional tailpipes visible within the slightly-changed rear bumper, instead of resorting to fake ones, as well as mild changes to the rear hatch and taillights.
