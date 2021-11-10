IIHS Finds That the 2022 BMW X5 Has Awful Headlights in the Base Trim

2 BMW X5 Vs Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class - Which Is the Best Premium SUV?

That’s pretty much what the) said, albeit in different words, after reevaluating the, subsequent to the 2019 crash tests , and analyzing the headlights of the 2022 model.While it did 'very good' in the six crashworthiness evaluations, such as the driver- and passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, original side, roof strength, and head restraints, it was the headlamps that prevented it from scoring the top award.You see, in order to qualify for the Top Safety Pick+, a vehicle needs to have ‘good’ ratings in the crashworthiness evaluations, and either ‘good’ or ‘acceptable’ headlights standard across the range. On top of this, it also needs to earn ‘advanced’ or ‘superior’ ratings for the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.However, the LED projector system scored a ‘poor’ rating, which is why the 2022 X5 nabbed the Top Safety Pick award that applies to all 2019-2022 models. On a more positive note, the clusters equipping the Executive grade, as well as the optional Laser Light Package, have earned a ‘good’ rating.Buying the 2022 X5 means having to choose between the Core, Electrified, and BMW M versions . The former includes the sDrive40i and xDrive40i, which have 335 hp, need 5.3 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill, and start at $59,400 and $61,700 respectively. The xDrive45e is equally fast yet punchier, with 389 hp, and has an MSRP of $63,700. The M50i, with its 523 hp and 4.1 seconds needed to sprint to 60 mph, can be had from $82,800, and for the full-blown X5 M, with 600 hp, you’re looking at a minimum of $105,900.