2023 BMW X5 M Facelift Rendered Into Existence, Looks Properly Menacing and Snazzy

BMW first introduced the fourth-generation X5 (G05) to the world back in 2018, revealing that it would ride on the same Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform as the G11 7 Series and G30 5 Series. As is often the case with large BMWs, the G05’s design was a bit controversial at first, not the design language itself, but various details such as the now horizontal taillights.

9 photos