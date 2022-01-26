2023 BMW X5 M Facelift Rendered Into Existence, Looks Properly Menacing and Snazzy

BMW first introduced the fourth-generation X5 (G05) to the world back in 2018, revealing that it would ride on the same Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform as the G11 7 Series and G30 5 Series. As is often the case with large BMWs, the G05’s design was a bit controversial at first, not the design language itself, but various details such as the now horizontal taillights.
In other words, the G05 was the first X5 ever that didn’t necessarily look like a BMW SUV when viewed from the rear.
It feels as though now we’ve grown accustomed to the Bavarian brand’s latest design choices (pre-iX, at least), and we’re currently in a holding pattern as an updated version of the X5 is about to hit the streets sometime this year (as a 2023MY car).
Now, where there’s an X5, there’s also an X5 M, with our spy photographers having captured the latter undergoing tests as early as last summer.
The M variant is, of course, the pinnacle specification, the ultimate X5, if you will, and while that X5 M prototype was still wearing its old front fascia, more recent spy images depicting the regular 2023 X5 serve as proof that the headlights are getting considerably slimmer.
This is a good thing, as it adds more visual aggressiveness to an already planted and dynamic-looking SUV. In fact, these renderings by Kolesa should prove relatively accurate and we’re liking what we’re seeing.
Expect the taillights to feature new graphics too, even though their shape will probably remain the same. I personally feel as though the taillights are still too big in terms of length, but at this point, BMW has much larger problems when it comes to their designs than overly large light units.
Those of you that would rather not wait for the 2023 X5 M and would like to own the 2022 model year variant, can order one today from $105,900.
