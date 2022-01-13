Tuned BMW X5 Comes From Russia With Anger, Moves West to Live Its Life

Last time we heard about Larte Design, it was right before the Winter Holidays. Back then, they emasculated a Mercedes-AMG G 63, giving it a glittery pink finish, and other stuff, as demanded by the client, a young Russian woman who is apparently an influencer and a singer.
Fast forward to earlier this week, and they have yet another finished project in their portfolio. It is a BMW X5, and does not look like the interior of a girl’s purse, as the client chose a combination of red and black, or so it seems, because if you zoom in, you will see that the latter is actually visible carbon fiber.
Speaking of the lightweight material that has become a must for basically most tuning jobs, it’s part of the makeover, and besides it, the pictured crossover sports other aftermarket parts too. These include the grille, splitter, hood, side skirts, side mirror casings, rear diffuser, and tailgate spoiler. Enhancing the looks are the new exhaust tips, and probably the wheels too, though Larte did not say anything about them in their social media posts that reveal this build.
All parts were made in Russia and were assembled to the pictured BMW X5 in Germany. As for the where it lives part, that would be Romania, according to both the tuner and the rear license plate, with the latter telling us that it normally drives in the Eastern European country’s capital, Bucharest.
You might be wondering what type of X5 we are looking at, and so do we, but before judging us for not knowing our crossovers, allow us to explain. You see, Larte has used the ‘X5 M’ hashtag in its social media posts, but the front brakes have nothing in common with the full-blown M model. Thus, we’re probably looking at a lesser gasoline-powered X5, or perhaps even a diesel.
