The MOPAR People Might Want To Take a Closer Look at This No Reserve '67 Charger

When Dodge introduced the Charger in mid-1966, it aimed directly at the AMC Rambler, which was already a hit on the market. Yet, it didn't really want to compete against the 1966 Camaro or the Mustang.
Thanks to the fastback bodywork, the first generation of the Charger was considered a more practical version for a muscle car. But it was exactly this version that put the car into trouble in NASCAR, where the body shape created aerodynamic lift, and drivers started to complain about the high-speed handling. Finally, Dodge listened to them and added a spoiler option on the trunk as a dealer option. Thus, the Charger became the first U.S. production vehicle to offer such an enhancement.
The model that you see here doesn't sport one of those, yet it has the longer rear quarter panels that were introduced in 1967. Even if the bodywork surely saw some better days, it looks like there is little rust on it on the hood, the trunk lid, and something under the vehicle. The latter doesn't look that bad, actually.
Dodge made the Charger with four bucket seats inside the vehicle, which is something unusual even by today's standards. Ok, maybe the rear bench was not with individual seats, but they were separated by a center armrest. Nevertheless, the interior looks complete, even though only the door panels and the carpets were replaced. Still, the cabin needs new upholstery.
Under the hood, the Charger came with up to 426-ci powerplants. Yet, the model you see here offered for sale by SallyMichaud from Lawndale, California, is fitted with a 383, four-barrel powerplant. It offered 325 hp when it was new. It is mated to a four-speed manual gearbox. The seller says that the gear stick is loose.
We don't know exactly if it's a matching number engine or not. Yet, the VIN confirms that the car came out from the factory with a V8 like this one. Moreover, it features air-conditioning and power steering, which made this Charger a solid candidate for a complete restoration project. It could evolve into a stunning daily driver, after all. For restomods, you should look for something else, maybe with a locked or no-present engine.
The odometer on this former beauty reads 30k miles (46k km), and the seller says that only 30 were added since 2018 when it was acquired. Sure, there's a lot of work for this beauty with hide-away headlights, but after all, it is a no-reserve vehicle.
