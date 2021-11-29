autoevolution
Barn Find Gold: YouTuber Stumbles Upon Three Daytonas, a Charger, a Dart, and More

29 Nov 2021, 10:45 UTC ·
If you are a classic car lover, then you understand stumbling upon three 1969 Dodge Daytonas in a barn find is almost unheard-of. Well, Ryan Brutt from Auto Archaeology just had that pleasant opportunity. The three Daytonas were just the tip of the iceberg on what was to come next, including a Charger, Dirt, Lil Red Express, and a Polara.
Ryan and his team were on a barn-find trip. On their first barn visit, they stumbled upon three Daytonas that had been sitting for a while in a fairly decent condition. This barn find was just the tip of the iceberg of what was to come next.

The team had a rough idea of what to expect. The Daytonas, Charger, and field of cars not documented on the video were a sight to behold for any car lover. The next day, Brutt went to another junkyard. He never got a chance to record but confesses, like the first, it was also a crazy find.

The first was a one-of-one '69 Daytona 440 4-speed red or black car with red stripes and a red interior. The 69 Daytona was a special edition released in the summer of 1969. It had one job - to dominate high-profile NASCAR races.

Secondly was a '69 Dodge Charger 440 automatic green car, all original with a green interior. It had hub caps, an all-original engine and transmission and had been sitting for a while.

The third Daytona (in really good shape) restored by the family is not a barn find but has been sitting for a few years. It’s a 440 4-speed car still with a distinct new car smell.

This barn also had a 1968 Dodge Dirt GTS 383 4-speed car. It’s one of only a handful in not-so-good condition. It still has the original engine with a rare manifold that goes around the exhaust.

On the far end of the barn was a well-optioned (Ac, power disc brakes, and power steering) 1970 Dodge Charger RT automatic and a 1967 Polara convertible. And finally, hidden behind tractor tires and wheels was a 1978 Little Red Express truck.

