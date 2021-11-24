1962 Chevrolet Corvette Has a Mysterious Drag Racing Past, It's a Sad Sight

Turning a perfectly good first-generation Chevrolet Corvette into a drag car may seem ridiculous in 2021, but it was common practice back in the day. When the C1 Corvettes weren't expensive collectibles yet, that is. And that's exactly what happened to this rather mysterious 1962 model.
The late first-gen Corvette is a sad sight, but what's left of its livery suggests it used to be someone's pride and joy at the drag strip. Unfortunately, the seller doesn't know much about its past, and the lettering is too worn out to make something out of it.
I think the lettering on the hood says "Wild Enterprises," but it doesn't sound familiar. And the Star of David placed between those two words makes things even more confusing. Like most dragsters, this Corvette used to carry its name on the upper doors, but at least half of it is gone, so it will remain a mystery.
Likewise, the two-tone, gold-over-black livery with green accents down the sides doesn't ring a bell as far as vintage dragsters go either. Chances are this Corvette wasn't very famous back in the day, and it probably races at local events only.
Unknown history aside, this former drag car needs a lot of work. Luckily, the body is in relatively good shape, but that's the only good news I can give you. The interior has been stripped out completely, while both the engine and the transmission are missing.
The frame has been modified for drag racing, so I guess it qualifies as a blank canvas for a quarter-mile runner, but it has a few rust issues that need to be addressed.
Other racing mods include modified rear fender wells, a firewall delete, and a decklid that's ready to receive a roll bar. However, the car no longer has a VIN plate, and the seller says there's no title either, just a bill of sale.
Auctioned off by eBay seller "rich65_1," the almost dismantled Corvette attracted no fewer than 28 bids, with the top offer at $9,200. The reserved price hasn't been met, but the listing will be online for two more days as of this writing. There's also a "buy it now" price of $15,000. Do you think this Corvette is worth saving and returned to track duty?
