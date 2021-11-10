5 1,250-HP Corvette ZR1 Will Help You Live Life a 1/4 of a Mile at a Time

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Used a Garage as Its Home for 46 Years, Now Pretty Mysterious

The 1963 Chevrolet Corvette itself is quite a head-turner, which is also why so many people still love it today. 21 photos



On the other hand, it goes without saying that finding a



But this 1963, split-window example that we have here could be the next best thing.



As you can easily tell by just browsing the photo gallery, the car isn’t necessarily in a condition that would convince a collector to pay big bucks on it, but on the other hand, it has something many others don’t.



First and foremost, we’re not being told how original the Vette still is, though it doesn’t look like it’s been molested throughout its life. eBay seller



The car left the factory dressed in Blue Daytona, but it was repainted shortly after that in the red you currently see on the body.



Very little is known about the engine, and the sellers themselves say they’re not “very sure” about it, so the best way to figure out if it’s worth a chance or not is by inspecting the car in person.



Is this Corvette still worth a chance?



