Custom 1979 Chevy Corvette Forgets to Get Rid of Its Nasty Secret Under the Hood

Believe it or not, immediately following Corvette’s 25th anniversary, the 1979 model year C3 marked a sales record that still stands even today. Ironically, these are the same Chevys that seldom get the respect they (might) deserve.
Surely, it might have something to do with people’s desire to grab the attention of everyone with controversial bespoke projects. Or perhaps it just has to do with the nasty secret tucked under the hood. One that involves a 350ci V8 not being able to deploy more than 195 horsepower in base, stock configuration.
Unfortunately, this custom Chevy Corvette meets both criteria! But not all things are lost. After all, the unique C3 cleverly rides the nostalgia wave, even if it ultimately fails to blend its new style with a solution for the puny engine hiding (ashamed) under the hood.
Currently, part of Hemming’s online inventory, this 1979 Corvette resides with Collectible Motor Car of Atlanta and might “satisfy purists from back in the day when wild body designs and outrageous paints were all the rage.” This one gets a psychedelic design that befits the crazy 1960s and 1970s from every angle.
Our personal favorites are the Light Beige’s contrasting “multi-colored Brown/ Gold stripes that are sure to bring waves of '70s nostalgia to many.” We really don’t know the exact number that forms “many” for this dealership, but it must be anything above the figure of one. Anyway, the interior is color-coordinated with Light Beige leather and velour as well.
And again, there are a couple of “highlights,” such as the Brown carpets and “subtle” woodgrain. Oh, and let’s not forget about the louvered-everywhere rear window, also matched by “louvered” taillights! Of course, beauty is and always will be squarely in the eye of the beholder.
Last, but not least comes the price. And for what it’s worth, although it may not sound like (too) much, a quotation of $33,900 still feels a bit too steep. After all, one shouldn’t forget about the issue of having less than 200 ponies inside that untidy engine bay.
