Custom 1979 Chevy Corvette Forgets to Get Rid of Its Nasty Secret Under the Hood

More on this:

1 1956 Chevy Corvette Shows a 385-HP Nassau Blue Case of Best of Both Worlds

2 Rally Red 1965 Chevy Corvette Time Capsule Had Just One Lady Owner for 55 Years

3 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Can Be Much More Than This

4 Ford Falcon XR6 Ute Is a Rare Car on U.S. Roads, Could Be the Next Hot Build

5 It Might Not Look Like It, But This Tracked Orange Contraption Is a Lamborghini