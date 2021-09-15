This 1955 Chevrolet Corvette 265 Was Allegedly Used for Three-Speed Prototyping

3 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Virtually Dresses Up in Hypersonic Gray to Ease the Wait

During 1953 and 1954, Chevrolet offered the Corvette for sale with a mandatory-option Powerglide automatic transmission. Even part of the build quota for the third model year continued so, until General Motors finally introduced a new three-speed manual transmission later during the MY’s run.Naturally, the Detroit automaker didn’t just start production of Corvettes with the new stick shift without proper testing. And, allegedly, this 1955 ‘ Vette produced in June 1955 was “used by the manufacturer as a prototype to evaluate the three-speed manual transmission.” Now, one can choose to believe or not the dealer's description (goes by the 911r username on Bring a Trailer).What remains is the fact that we are dealing with one of just 700 Corvettes created for 1955, and possibly one of the very first examples to have a stick shift in the cockpit. According to the story shared on the auction portal, the crimson on light beige with red stitching upholstery Chevy was a California dweller during the 1960s before moving to Oregon in 1988.Once there, it underwent a proper refurbishment procedure and a second refresh was completed recently after the current owner bought the ‘Vette in 2018. Naturally, it looks pristine and the consigning dealer knows how to put in the perfect spotlight – just check out the professional photo session tucked inside the gallery and dare say it isn’t so.Power comes from an equally stunning 265ci V8 engine and other highlights include a tan soft top, headlight grilles, heater and AM radio as creature comforts, as well as an NCRS Top Flight award, along with a clean Oregon title. With a little over eight hours left on the auction clock, it’s no wonder the current highest bid has surged to $82,500. Still, it’s anyone’s guess if that will be enough to cover for the reserve...

