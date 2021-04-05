Rally Red 1965 Chevy Corvette Time Capsule Had Just One Lady Owner for 55 Years

With eight generations and almost seven decades of history under its belt, it’s safe to say that “America’s sports car” is one of the most desirable vehicles on the planet, both in its modern form as well as (highly maintained) classic specification. So, here’s another time capsule moment for us to enjoy.
Everyone knows that collectors and enthusiasts alike highly covet survivor-type cars. For many, there’s virtually nothing better than turning the ignition key on a car that’s (many) decades-old and hear it happily humming just moments later.
Naturally, when one stumbles upon such an example, there’s a natural assumption that an interesting backstory will be attached to the find. Well, you won’t be disappointed with this Rally Red 1965 C2 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray Convertible currently up for auction on Hemmings.
According to the consigner, highly original “with the exception of a few minor maintenance items” is the name of the game here. Apparently, this Corvette has merely reached its second owner last year after the seller’s mother's best friend agreed to part ways with it after 55 years of uninterrupted TLC. During which time the sports car was used sparingly by the nice lady, it seems, judging by the odometer’s indication of just 27,820 original miles (44,772 km).
Under the smokin’ red hood lies dormant (but eager to spring into action) a small block 327ci (5.35L) V8 that remains in original condition. It probably still has most of its 250-horsepower ready for rolling as the “seller states that the car starts easily with no visible exhaust smoke.” It also sends the power to the rear wheels via an M20 four-speed manual that “shifts like new.”
The Rally Red exterior presents itself exactly in the same fashion as it left the factory. In addition, the car has never been repainted and the top is also original and said to be in “good condition.” That’s all to be expected since the current vendor hasn’t driven the ‘Vette in the rain and keeps it safe in a garage under climate control conditions.
For now, the current bid of $36k isn’t exactly high, considering all the details and the interesting backstory. But there’s still plenty of time for this auction to degenerate into a frenzy or at least surpass the seller’s reserve during the upcoming ten days or so.
