Hawk Ranger Yacht Is a Transoceanic Wonder Able to Cruise for Up to Six Weeks

4 2021 BMW M4 Challenges the Audi RS5 and Mercedes-AMG Cn63 to Another Drag Race

3 Ford F-150 vs Toyota Tundra vs Ram TRX, Which One Is The Quickest Towing Truck?

950-WHP Corvette ZR1 Taking on Tuned Lexus IS 300 Is All About Getting Revenge

There’s no way we’ll ever get tired of watching people trying to out-accelerate modified 2JZ-powered Lexus IS models. They are tremendously easy to extract additional power from due to the 2JZ-GE straight-six unit actually being a Toyota Supra engine, minus the turbocharging. 6 photos



Before you ask, no, the two aren’t the same cars. Even though



So, different cars, but possibly similar power outputs. Now, with that blue IS absolutely destroying a



Enter the



This car, however, is said to produce a tremendous 950-wheel horsepower, which by our calculations is roughly 1,100 hp at the crank, if not more. We’re not going to tell you who won, but rest assured it was an insane battle, with both cars struggling for grip at certain points.



With the right modifications, you can raise that engine’s stock output, which is 215 hp (218 PS) and 218 lb-ft (296 Nm), considerably. You want 500 hp? No problem. How about 600? Easy. Heck, last week’s car had an alleged 700-wheel horsepower, translating to just over 800 horses at the crank, courtesy of a Big Turbo setup, with drag radials to match.Before you ask, no, the two aren’t the same cars. Even though last week’s race was held during the night and visibility wasn’t ideal, that Lexus was clearly blue and featured a more sporty-looking front bumper. However, this one looks like it’s been stripped down to the bare minimum, while its body is clearly painted light brown.So, different cars, but possibly similar power outputs. Now, with that blue IS absolutely destroying a Corvette Z06 in a straight line, we know that it will take something with a lot of muscle to pull off an upset against such a brutal and lightweight (let’s not forget that very important aspect) Japanese sports sedan.Enter the C7 Corvette ZR1 : pound for pound, the most spectacular Vette ever made to this day. Even when stock, its 6.2-liter supercharged LT5 V8 engine would put down a monster 755 hp (765 PS) and 715 lb-ft (969 Nm) of torque, and that’s without any outside interference.This car, however, is said to produce a tremendous 950-wheel horsepower, which by our calculations is roughly 1,100 hp at the crank, if not more. We’re not going to tell you who won, but rest assured it was an insane battle, with both cars struggling for grip at certain points.