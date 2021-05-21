1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Is an Award-Winning Hand-Painted Gasser, it Can Be Yours

The 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air is the epitome of 1950s automotive design. It's a really difficult task to find a better looking car from that era. However, if you're a drag racing enthusiasts like me, you'll agree that the 1957 Bel Air looks better in a gasser suit.
This particular example is not an authentic gasser that was built and raced back in the day, but a nostalgia dragster that was put together in the modern era. But the vintage vibe is so strong that it may very well be the center piece of a 1960s drag racing poster.
When viewed from the outside, this gasser is the perfect definition of the term "pristine." The vintage-looking gold paint shines from just about every angle, while the chrome work is downright perfect. Amazingly enough, the panel gaps look better than on a factory-built Bel Air.
Of course, the drag-specific features help set it apart from the pack even more. The front bumper delete, the hood scoop, the skinny front wheels, and the meaty rear tires turn the stylish Bel Air into a full-fledged quarter-mile runner. The simple livery takes it back in time to an era when professional racers were still running stock cars at the drag strip.
Every single logo and letter has been hand-painted and the roof sports a custom finish that mimics the presence of a hatch. The glorious livery, the attention to detail, and the period-correct features brought this gasser a few awards, including a class win at the Grand National Roadster Show and the Best Gasser of Show byGasser Wars Magazine. It was also featured in the American Tri-Five Magazine.
But this Bel Air isn't just about looks. It also packs quite the punch thanks to a small-block V8 that cranks out 450 horsepower. That's a lot more than any factory-stock 1957 Tri-Five out there. All that oomph travels to the rear wheels through a Muncie four-speed transmission. There's no word on how quick this Bel Air is at the drag strip, but it should make quite the impression against classic muscle cars.
Arguably the best looking nostalgia gasser build I've seen in a very long time, this 1957 Bel Air is looking for a new home. Listed by eBay seller "jj28_54," it's being offered with a buy it now price of $45,000. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm off to find my piggy bank.
