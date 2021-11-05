What You Need to Know If You’re Running an Old Version of Google Maps

Last C1 Chevrolet Corvette Ever Made Surfaces Fresh as New, and Twice as Amazing

When going after a classic car, collectors have a lot of aspects to take into account. The most important of all has to be the uniqueness of the vehicle, whatever form that may take. 14 photos



The ‘Vette is listed for sale by Mecum during its January 2022 auction in Kissimmee, Florida. It goes with no reserve, a risky approach in general, but one that might see the sale price of the thing go through the roof.



As per the info provided by the seller, the Jackie and Gary Runyon collection, after it was made the car was sold to its first owner and then, in 1965, to its second. This second owner held on to it for the next five decades, and the vehicle was kept in storage until 1995.



The following year, the Corvette entered what was to become a 10-year long restoration process that ended in 2005. In 2015, the car was refinished once more, now shining under the sun in Tuxedo Black over a black interior.



The Corvette is powered by the original 327ci engine tied to a 4-speed manual transmission and shows just under 40,000 miles (64,000 km) of use, believed to be original.



