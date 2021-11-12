Why Intake Tuning Is the Foundation of Performance

5 Abandoned 1925 Studebaker Big Six Comes Back to Life, Takes First Drive in Decades

2 1950 Packard Super Eight Gets First Wash in 40 Years, Engine Comes Back to Life

More on this:

1964 Chevrolet Corvette Sees First Daylight in 40 Years, Has Numbers-Matching V8

The Corvette C1 is the generation that started it all for Chevrolet's iconic sports car, but the nameplate didn't become an outstanding performer until the C2 debuted in 1963. That's when Chevy started rolling out increasingly more powerful big-block engines, including the iconic 427-cubic-inch V8 with up to 435 horsepower. 7 photos



This



Sure, the paint has seen better days, but the chrome trim still shines and, more importantly, there are no dings on the fiberglass body panels. The convertible also comes with two tops and a numbers-matching V8 engine. The latter is the iconic 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) small-block, which Chevrolet offered on every model-year variant of the Corvette C2.



Chevrolet offered no fewer than five different variants of the 327. The C2 debuted with 250- and 300-horsepower versions in 1963, but there was also a fuel-injected unit with 360 horses. 1964 saw the introduction of a 365-horsepower version, as well as an updated



This Corvette comes with the carbureted 365-horsepower V8, mated to a four-speed manual transmission. While not the most powerful of the bunch, this Corvette needed less than six seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) and around 14 seconds to run the quarter-mile when it left the factory. Its official top speed rating stood at 144 mph (231 kph).



It seems that this 1964 Corvette drop-top is for sale, as is the red



But that doesn't even matter because this Corvette is one of those cool barn finds that shows a nice patina and a few extra goodies, like the American Racing magnesium wheels. If you're into 1960s classics, the walkaround below will definitely prove satisfying to watch.



The muscular looks and the impressively potent engines made the Corvette C2 not only the most desirable American car of the 1960s but also turned it into a highly prized classic more than 50 years later. And that's why finding one stored for decades and still in solid condition is a big deal.This 1964 Corvette spent more than 40 years in storage. According to Classic Performance, it was parked sometime in the late 1970s, which means that it hasn't seen daylight in at least 42 years. Recently discovered and taken out of storage to find a new home for it, the Corvette appears to be in surprisingly good condition for a car with so many decades off the road.Sure, the paint has seen better days, but the chrome trim still shines and, more importantly, there are no dings on the fiberglass body panels. The convertible also comes with two tops and a numbers-matching V8 engine. The latter is the iconic 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) small-block, which Chevrolet offered on every model-year variant of the Corvette C2.Chevrolet offered no fewer than five different variants of the 327. The C2 debuted with 250- and 300-horsepower versions in 1963, but there was also a fuel-injected unit with 360 horses. 1964 saw the introduction of a 365-horsepower version, as well as an updated "fuelie" 327 with 375 horses.This Corvette comes with the carbureted 365-horsepower V8, mated to a four-speed manual transmission. While not the most powerful of the bunch, this Corvette needed less than six seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) and around 14 seconds to run the quarter-mile when it left the factory. Its official top speed rating stood at 144 mph (231 kph).It seems that this 1964 Corvette drop-top is for sale, as is the red 1962 model sitting next to it, but there's no info as to how much it costs. What I do know is that a 1964 Vette in Fair condition retails for more than $30,000, while a Concours-ready example usually fetches at least $85,000.But that doesn't even matter because this Corvette is one of those cool barn finds that shows a nice patina and a few extra goodies, like the American Racing magnesium wheels. If you're into 1960s classics, the walkaround below will definitely prove satisfying to watch.