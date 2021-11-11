Big Barn Hides Massive Hoard of Rare Muscle Cars, Cudas and Chevelles Included

When it comes to barn finds, it's usually one of two categories. Classics that have been forgotten in barns for decades and vehicles that have been intentionally stashed away for safekeeping. The big barn you're about to see falls in the latter category, being home to several old muscle cars that have been purchased and retired from public roads over a few decades.
The location of this collection is unknown, but you can see from the first few seconds of the video that the barn is on a larger property somewhere near a forest. So it's safe to assume that it's been hidden from curious eyes for a few good years. And that's far from surprising since the owner isn't interested in selling them.
Yup, I'm talking about that kind of hoarder that keeps buying old cars hoping that he'll restore them someday, but ends up turning a building into a parking lot of classics that no longer drive. Well, it's a rather sad fate for a muscle car to have, but at least they're being stored inside, away from the harsh elements.
Anyway, this guy amassed quite an impressive collection so far. While I've seen much bigger hoards, this one seems to include rare muscle cars only, most of them originating from the late 1960s to the early 1970s, the golden era for big-displacement American performance cars.
I've spotted at least three Plymouth Cudas, including one with a big hood scoop that seems to have served as a race car at some point, and a pair of really nice Chevrolet Chevelles. Joining them are a couple of Chevrolet Camaros and a 1957 Tri-Five station wagon.
Also, the Barracudas aren't the only Plymouths inside the barn. And they aren't the rarest either. The guy also owns a couple of Plymouth GTX coupes. Marketed as a higher-end variant of the Road Runner, the GTX left the factory in small numbers and it's quite the rare Mopar. Both of them come with 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8s under the hood, but one also packs a rare four-speed manual transmission.
The tour also reveals an authentic Pontiac GTO "The Judge," a first-generation Ford Mustang (likely a 1968), and a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T. Oh, and there's also a lonely Ford F-100 truck parked in one corner.
But apparently, this is just a small fraction of the owner's classic car stash. He has cars parked in two other buildings on the same property, while some of his vehicles are being kept outside. Hopefully, we'll get a glimpse of those cars soon, but until that happens, let's have a look in barn number one.
If you could take one of these cars home, which one would it be? Let me know in the comments section below.
