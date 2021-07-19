1962 Corvette "Sudden Death" Was a True Gasser, Has Had the Same Owner Since '73

As I was growing up, I was constantly listening to '90s west coast Gangsta Rap. And if you've ever listened to any tracks signed by MC Eiht, Eazy-E, or other artists from that period, you should know all about the OGs and the BGs. But while OG in hip-hop stands for Gangsta Rap, for petrolheads it may very well be short for "Original Gasser".

36 photos