1962 Corvette "Sudden Death" Was a True Gasser, Has Had the Same Owner Since '73

As I was growing up, I was constantly listening to '90s west coast Gangsta Rap. And if you've ever listened to any tracks signed by MC Eiht, Eazy-E, or other artists from that period, you should know all about the OGs and the BGs. But while OG in hip-hop stands for Gangsta Rap, for petrolheads it may very well be short for "Original Gasser".
Have you ever looked at a car and realized that it's imbued with a sense of speed and history? I've been looking at this 1962 Chevrolet Corvette for the better part of an hour now, and I can't shake the feeling that it has seen a lot of action. This is far from being a barn find, but it isn't a garage queen either. It has been under the same ownership for almost half a century now! And there's more to it than meets the eye.
This vehicle was purchased new by the seller's best friend and was immediately modified for drag racing. There are a few photos of it from that time included in the ad. Just by looking at them you can't help but think that this was perhaps one of the fastest cars down the quarter-mile (402 meters) back in the '60s. One of the bidders immediately labeled it as a "true Gasser", and I'm honestly sad that the seller didn't provide some information regarding its racing achievements.
If I were to make a guess, I'd say that this was capable of doing 12-second passes. That isn't so impressive by today's standards, but let's not forget that we're talking about the '60s here. This Corvette was used for active racing duty for 11 years, before being acquired by the seller and converted to street use. While there isn't any information about the original engine that came with the car as it left the plant in St. Louis, Missouri, we do know what it's packing now.
Corvette, rated for 360 horsepower. Some more upgrades were done to it so that it could really achieve its potential. Judging by the old photos, I'd say that this was an Almond Beige model, but in 1972 it was repainted to its current burnt orange shade. A 2020 video of the car is provided in the ad, so I wouldn't be surprised if the photos are just as old.
Even so, it's obvious that this car is far from being flawless, and you should have an extra budget set aside for restoring it. As you open the door you are greeted by the classic C1 Corvette interior. I can only imagine how surprised I would have been back in the day, seeing that the speedometer goes all the way up to 160 mph (257 kph).
The odometer shows 97,000 miles (156,106 km), but that shouldn't matter that much if you're planning a frame-off restoration. This Corvette is currently located in Millbury, Ohio, and with six days left until the auction is over, the highest bid stands at just $12,000. I guess that if you snatch it for under $20,000, you've got yourself a deal!
