Barn Find 1985 Ferrari 308 Is a “Head Turner” Pontiac Fiero

Because owning a Ferrari, let alone a classic 1985 308 , isn’t quite doable for regular, average-salaried folks, this is one way of getting all that Ferrari attention. A replica car based on the much-ridiculed Pontiac Fiero might not be the most ingenious way of squeezing in that select league of Ferrari owners (albeit just on the surface of it, because no true Ferrarista will ever fall for it), but it’s still a thing At least, this one seller hopes so. Out of Genoa City, Wisconsin, he’s trying to move an ‘85 Fiero masquerading as an ‘85 Ferrari 308. The kit car is complete and not the worst-looking ever, but it’s safe to say it’s seen better days than this. It’s only had two owners, but the second one never got to enjoy it that much since he stored in a barn when the family moved to a “high-end neighborhood and they would not let him store it outside even if he was driving it.” That’s not a very inspiring sell , but at least it gets some points for honesty.On the same note, of being honest, the seller adds that the 70,000 mileage (112,654 km) reading is not accurate, and that real mileage is unknown. The Fiero Ferrari was running 4 years ago, but there’s no telling if it still does. Hilariously, the seller has no intention of seeing for himself, since that would “best for new owner to go there.”But the replica car isn’t just “head turner” (with no less than six exclamation marks) and a barn find; it could also be your next project, since it’s in need of proper work before it’s unleashed onto the roads again. The seller says it comes with a clean title, but it’s been in one minor accident. Bidding currently sits at $7,950, a steal compared to getting an actual Ferrari 308 in decent condition. And you get a prancing horse for the hood and Ferrari logos for the rear as a bonus.