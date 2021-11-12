Why Intake Tuning Is the Foundation of Performance

5 "Fierri Enzo" Is for Sale, a Unique Chance to Own the Worst Piece of Car History

4 The Final Pontiac Fiero Ever Produced Can Now Be Yours, Shows Only 582 Miles

3 564-Mile Ferrari F40 Goes On Sale For $25K, Something Smells Extra Fishy

2 This Pontiac Fiero with a Blown V8 Is the Wildest Thing You'll See Today

1 1984 Supercharged V8 Pontiac Fiero Is the Ultimate Fiero, Comes with Matching Go-Kart

More on this:

Barn Find 1985 Ferrari 308 Is a “Head Turner” Pontiac Fiero

Every car enthusiast must love a good barn find – if not for the actual finding of a time capsule, then for the hidden potential of the once-forgotten vehicle. You will find none of that in this barn find. 9 photos



At least, this one seller hopes so. Out of Genoa City, Wisconsin, he’s trying to move an ‘85 Fiero masquerading as an ‘85 Ferrari 308. The kit car is complete and not



On the same note, of being honest, the seller adds that the 70,000 mileage (112,654 km) reading is not accurate, and that real mileage is unknown. The Fiero Ferrari was running 4 years ago, but there’s no telling if it still does. Hilariously, the seller has no intention of seeing for himself, since that would “best for new owner to go there.”



But the replica car isn’t just “head turner” (with no less than six exclamation marks) and a barn find; it could also be your next project, since it’s in need of proper work before it’s unleashed onto the roads again. The seller says it comes with a clean title, but it’s been in one minor accident.



Because owning a Ferrari, let alone a classic 1985 308 , isn’t quite doable for regular, average-salaried folks, this is one way of getting all that Ferrari attention. A replica car based on the much-ridiculed Pontiac Fiero might not be the most ingenious way of squeezing in that select league of Ferrari owners (albeit just on the surface of it, because no true Ferrarista will ever fall for it), but it’s still a thing At least, this one seller hopes so. Out of Genoa City, Wisconsin, he’s trying to move an ‘85 Fiero masquerading as an ‘85 Ferrari 308. The kit car is complete and not the worst-looking ever, but it’s safe to say it’s seen better days than this. It’s only had two owners, but the second one never got to enjoy it that much since he stored in a barn when the family moved to a “high-end neighborhood and they would not let him store it outside even if he was driving it.” That’s not a very inspiring sell , but at least it gets some points for honesty.On the same note, of being honest, the seller adds that the 70,000 mileage (112,654 km) reading is not accurate, and that real mileage is unknown. The Fiero Ferrari was running 4 years ago, but there’s no telling if it still does. Hilariously, the seller has no intention of seeing for himself, since that would “best for new owner to go there.”But the replica car isn’t just “head turner” (with no less than six exclamation marks) and a barn find; it could also be your next project, since it’s in need of proper work before it’s unleashed onto the roads again. The seller says it comes with a clean title, but it’s been in one minor accident. Bidding currently sits at $7,950, a steal compared to getting an actual Ferrari 308 in decent condition. And you get a prancing horse for the hood and Ferrari logos for the rear as a bonus.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.