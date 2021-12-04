The Story of the 1966 Dodge Coronet Hemi Sedan, Mopar's Four-Door Unicorn

More on this:

1 Hod-Rodded 1965 Plymouth Fury Emerges Out of Backyard, Takes First Drive in 20 Years

2 Huge Field Junkyard Is Loaded with Sad Muscle Cars Waiting for a Second Chance

3 1969 Plymouth Road Runner Drag Races 1971 Duster, It's Closer Than You Think

4 Kevin Hart’s SpeedKore-Built, 1,000-HP Dodge Charger “Hellraiser” Is No Joke

5 Mopar Lancia Delta Integrale Happens When Stellantis Exists in the Virtual World