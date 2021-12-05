5 Huge Field Junkyard Is Loaded with Sad Muscle Cars Waiting for a Second Chance

1967 Dodge Charger Is a Gold on Gold Gem, Needs a New Home

Introduced in 1966 as the new "Leader of the Dodge Rebellion," the Charger set a new standard for radical fastback design in American midsize cars. Some 55 years later and it's one of Mopar's most iconic muscle cars and a sought-after classic. 18 photos



This 1967 Charger doesn't have a spoiler, and it doesn't hide a 426 Hemi under the hood, but it's a gorgeous survivor that rocks a rare paint and interior color combination.



There's no word on whether the Charger still sports the original paint and upholstery or it's been restored at some point, but everything appears to be in tip-top shape. If it's the result of restoration, someone did a fine job because it's really hard to find any faults inside and out.



And to make things even better, the chrome trim looks fabulous, as does the red pin-striping running along the fastback roof. A set of American Racing wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich Radial T/A tires round off the classic muscle car look.



The first-gen Charger was restricted to V8 engines only (no slant-six mills like in the bare-bones



But the ad does say that the 383 has been rebuilt for the sale. The V8 now includes refurbished cylinder heads with new bottom end bearings, a polished Edelbrock air filter, Mopar Performance valve covers, a new Edelbrock carburetor, and an MSD ignition coil. It's basically ready for long trips and, why not, a bit of fun at the drag strip.



Auctioned off by eBay seller



Would you drive this gold Charger, or is it too flashy for you? Let me know in the comments section below.



