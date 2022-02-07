Real-Estate Billionaire Parting With His Luxury Explorer That Doubles as a Party Yacht

We are used to seeing some famous billionaires always making headlines, but some of them are so discrete that we hardly know they even exist. One of the things they all have in common though is owning a superyacht – the wealthiest people in the world love these luxurious floating mansions, no matter how discrete their lifestyle is.
Someone found a great topic for a series of articles, and that’s “billionaires you never heard of.” One of them is Radovan Vitek, boldly named by an article published on Medium “the billionaire that owns Prague.” That’s not far from the truth, since the real-estate mogul is linked to a huge company, CPI Property Group, that is allegedly the largest office space and retail space owner in the Czech capital, plus the second-biggest residential owner in the country. It’s also the biggest office space owner in Berlin, and that’s just the largest chunk of its massive portfolio.
Vitek’s name is hardly present in the media, although he’s had his share of scandals, but it seems that he prefers to stay away from the spotlight. That’s easier to do when a luxury explorer that can go anywhere on the planet happens to be one of your toys. The beautiful Baron Trenck may be a decade old, but it’s still a great vacation and party yacht.
Built in 2011, the 143-footer (43.5 meters) is the largest vessel built by the Italian Eurocraft Cantieri Navali. Its classic, elegant interiors welcome up to 10 guests that can be accommodated in six luxurious cabins. Designed for relaxation, the Baron Trenck features a generous jacuzzi, a spa and massage room, plus a sophisticated sky lounge bar.
One of its most impressive features is that the huge sun deck can be used for hosting large parties in port, with enough space for 150 people.
Following the luxury explorer trend, this stylish vessel boasts an impressive range of 11,600 nautical miles (13,340 miles/21,483 km) at ten knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph) while its nine-foot (3 meters) draft allows it to access even shallow bays.
But the mysterious Czech mogul might be facing financial hardships, or simply thinking of moving on to an even bigger explorer. Either way, the Baron Trenck is listed for sale by Fraser, for $16.3 million, boasting a recent refit – destined for luxurious cruising, this explorer is up for another decade of memorable vacations and parties.
