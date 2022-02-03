Cruz Beckham Recalls Catching a Pass on a Jet Ski From Tom Brady, Who Was on a Yacht

Here’s the epitome of doing sports on holidays: famous quarterback Tom Brady throwing a pass to David Beckham’s son, Cruz Beckham, who catches the ball while riding a jet ski.
Tom Brady has just officially announced his retirement from football after an amazing 22-year career in the NFL. He decided to end his career on a high note, so he has no second thoughts about it.
In a video posted by David Beckham’s son, Cruz Beckham reminisced about the time when the seven-time Super Bowl champion hurled a football at him from a yacht, while he was speeding past the yacht on a jet ski. But he had to jump into the sea to catch it.
The footage is not recent, but Cruz has just posted it on his social media on February 2, to join the other celebrities who paid tribute to Tom Brady’s amazing career and skills.
Cruz Beckham, 16, posted the video on Wednesday, admitting that, after catching the pass from Brady, he “had a bruise on my stomach for a few days after.”
Brady also re-shared the video on his Instagram Stories, and wrote “nice catch.” He jokingly added: “way better than your dad’s.”
There seems to be a fun competition between Brady and Beckham, as last March, the former soccer star intercepted a pass from Brady in a friendly beach activity, which you can see below.
It’s unclear what yacht Tom Brady was on, but in the spring of 2021, the famous quarterback added a new one to his boat collection, a majestic Wajer 77 yacht for which he splashed $6 million. The vessel is 77 feet long (23.4 meters) and is powered by three Volvo Penta IPS 1200 D13 engines which put out 900 horsepower. The watercraft has a cruising speed of 30 knots (55.5 kph/34.5 mph) and a top speed of 37 knots (68.5 kph/ 42.5 mph) with a range of 400 NM (741 km/ 460 mi). It can fit 20 passengers and two crew members.
This might be why David Beckham also splashed on a yacht in late 2021, so he can practice his football-kicking skills on water, too.
It’s unclear what yacht Tom Brady was on, but in the spring of 2021, the famous quarterback added a new one to his boat collection, a majestic Wajer 77 yacht for which he splashed $6 million. The vessel is 77 feet long (23.4 meters) and is powered by three Volvo Penta IPS 1200 D13 engines which put out 900 horsepower. The watercraft has a cruising speed of 30 knots (55.5 kph/34.5 mph) and a top speed of 37 knots (68.5 kph/ 42.5 mph) with a range of 400 NM (741 km/ 460 mi). It can fit 20 passengers and two crew members.
This might be why David Beckham also splashed on a yacht in late 2021, so he can practice his football-kicking skills on water, too.
Casual game of catch between Brady, David Beckham, and David Grutman. ???? ????— theScore (@theScore) March 13, 2021
(????: @DaveGrutman) pic.twitter.com/l4AYY5x8k2