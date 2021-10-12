Tom Brady, Owner of a $6 Million Yacht, Never Imagined Himself as a Boat Man

Tom Brady isn’t just the world’s most celebrated football quarterback and sports figure; because of his impressive career, he is also filthy rich, with his worth estimated at well over $200 million. That said, he once promised himself he would never buy a boat, no matter its size and amenities.
Tom Brady is the celebrity profile of the latest issue of Wall Street Journal and, in between discussing his career, his personal life, his side hustle, and his highly mediated move to Florida, he also talks about how he never imagined he’d own a boat prior to the move. In his mind, there was no benefit to owning a boat, regardless of size or amenities.
Now on his second multi-million “boat,” Brady has finally understood the appeal of one: enforced family time.
“I literally said, ‘I’ll never own a boat in my life. Never. Who likes boats?’,” he says. “No one can go anywhere. They’re captive. I almost want to put my kids on the boat like, ‘You’re hanging with us—that’s how it’s going to go’.”
He’s only half-joking. Brady has spoken before about his newfound love of sailing and how it provided quiet family time during busy periods and, most importantly, during the crazy time of lockdowns in early 2020.
Then again, when you spend millions on boats, you’re bound to discover there is at least some benefit to owning them. Brady got his sea legs on a “dinghy,” a $2 million dayboat from Wajer, the then-just-introduced Wajer 55 S. Powered by three 435 hp Volvo Penta engines that took it to top speeds of 40 knots, it came with a range of 450 nautical miles and exquisite overnight accommodation.
Still, it was far from a family vessel so, in May this year, Brady upgraded from dinghy to a proper yacht, also from Wajer. The Wajer 77 is a new model and Brady’s $6+ million unit is believed to be the first delivery later this year. It’s the most silent in its class and can sleep up to nine guests and crew in an elegant, modern interior. Range is of 400 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 30 knots.
Now on his second multi-million “boat,” Brady has finally understood the appeal of one: enforced family time.
“I literally said, ‘I’ll never own a boat in my life. Never. Who likes boats?’,” he says. “No one can go anywhere. They’re captive. I almost want to put my kids on the boat like, ‘You’re hanging with us—that’s how it’s going to go’.”
He’s only half-joking. Brady has spoken before about his newfound love of sailing and how it provided quiet family time during busy periods and, most importantly, during the crazy time of lockdowns in early 2020.
Then again, when you spend millions on boats, you’re bound to discover there is at least some benefit to owning them. Brady got his sea legs on a “dinghy,” a $2 million dayboat from Wajer, the then-just-introduced Wajer 55 S. Powered by three 435 hp Volvo Penta engines that took it to top speeds of 40 knots, it came with a range of 450 nautical miles and exquisite overnight accommodation.
Still, it was far from a family vessel so, in May this year, Brady upgraded from dinghy to a proper yacht, also from Wajer. The Wajer 77 is a new model and Brady’s $6+ million unit is believed to be the first delivery later this year. It’s the most silent in its class and can sleep up to nine guests and crew in an elegant, modern interior. Range is of 400 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 30 knots.