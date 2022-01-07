David Beckham and Family Take New $6.6 Million Yacht Seven Out for a Ride

David Beckham and his famous family all spent quite a vacation together on their new yacht, Seven. The former soccer star purchased the yacht before Christmas, and the six of them have been enjoying it ever since.
December was a very good month for David Beckham. He took his collaboration with Maserati to a whole new level and customized his own car, a Maserati MC20 Fuoriserie Edition. After receiving his supercar, he also splashed on a superyacht following a trip to the Ferretti shipyard in Forli.
The yacht is called Seven, which takes after the former soccer star’s shirt number. And it’s also his daughter’s middle name.
Now the Beckham family took hold of the yacht, and they had quite a vacation over the holidays. On January 6, the paparazzi caught the family taking it out again at sea in Florida, Miami, this time, joined by Victoria Beckham’s parents, Anthony and Jackie Adams. They enjoyed some drinks on board, having four crew members at their disposal.
Their four children, Harper Seven, Romeo, 19, and his partner Mia Regan, Cruz, 16, Victoria’s niece Libby Adams, and a friend, joined them onboard.
They all shared numerous pictures on social media from their fun at sea, and it looks like the purchase was, in fact, a great idea.
With a cost of $6.6 million (£5 million), the yacht has a length of 93.5 ft (28.5 m) and capacity for ten guests in five cabins. It is powered by two engines which generate 2,400 horsepower each and has a top speed of 30 knots, and a cruising speed of 22 knots. Of course, Becks reportedly helped design the yacht himself, the same way he did with his Maserati supercar. Because is there anything he can’t do?
