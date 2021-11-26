For David Beckham, There's "Nothing Better Than a Day” On His Super Vintage 93 ‘Knuckle

David Beckham says in his latest Instagram post that "there’s nothing better than a day out on the bike," as he casually chills on his worn-out-looking two-wheeler. The former soccer player is widely known as a lover of outdoor adventures, so the custom bike couldn’t fit him better.
David Beckham loves motorcycles, and he has been riding them for years. His latest post features a custom model, built by Garage Company, which they named “Super Vintage.”
The company built it from scratch, with new parts and “custom patina finish” to give it a rugged exterior look. The bike is powered by an S&S 93” Knucklehead motor, with a five-speed transmission and an electric starter.
It wasn’t that easy to finish and it took the company around a year to build it. The unfinished exterior was though, part of Beckham’s request. Its frame resembles the 1940s style, combining both old and new pieces. It comes with an original front end from a 1934 Harley-Davidson, Garage Company's Yoshi Kosaka told Visordown.
The project was finished in 2011, and, flash forward to 2021, David Beckham not only still owns it, but uses it regularly. In a new video filmed on the open roads of Oleta State Park in South Florida, the former soccer player openly discusses his love for riding, and says that “being on a bike, being in the fresh air, the only thing you should be thinking about is the open road.” And added that “one of the things I like about riding is being on my own, being on the bike, being in the fresh air.”
His collection of motorbikes includes a Confederate F131 Hellcat Combat, a Triumph Bonneville, a custom Triumph 850 Street Scrambler, and a British Customs DBSC Motorcycle. Most of his bikes display the same rugged, worn-out look, that, sometimes, makes you feel like you’re trying too hard. But that’s just who David Beckham is.
“I love everything about riding,” Beckham concludes, and his collection proves just that.
