David Beckham Treats Himself to $6.6 Million Custom Yacht for Christmas

When your estimated worth is upwards of $450 million, forget about finding socks and beauty products under the Christmas tree. For example, former soccer player David Beckham decided to treat himself to an early Christmas present in the form of a brand new yacht. 7 photos



Of course, this isn’t Beckham’s first yacht; you can’t expect a celebrity of his caliber to do without the trappings of an A-lister’s life. However, unlike most A-listers, Becks does seem to have a preference for smaller vessels, which probably helps with maintaining privacy.



A couple of years ago, also reportedly inspired by his friend Elton John, the former soccer star bought a smaller-size SeaFair yacht that he paid $4 million for and later named The Sophisticated Lady, presumably in reference to his wife’s Posh style. The Sophisticated Lady offers accommodation for eight guests in four roomy suites and sleeping for two crew, and includes a kitchen, a salon and its own gym. Measuring 94 feet (28.6 meters) in total length, it boasts a top speed of 35 knots. David Beckham is a well-known lover of outdoor adventures , be they on two or four wheels, or on water. Occasionally, he and his family vacation with good friend Sir Elton John and his family, and this is how he got the inspiration for this year’s Xmas gift to himself, says British tabloid The Sun (*insert grain of salt here).Apparently, Becks bought himself a new $6.6 million yacht from Ferretti Group, after window-shopping for a new boat in the second half of the year. A visit at the Ferretti shipyard in Forli proved the most productive, with the star seeing a model he liked and ordering it. The tab doesn’t say which model he opted for or mention any specifications, but an unnamed source notes that he asked that it be fully customized. As one does.“He helped design the boat himself, and has been incredibly hands-on with everything,” says the tipster. Again, that grain of salt should come in handy with the suggestion that Becks “designed” the yacht; it’s more likely he only chose options from a list and offered suggestions. “It’s not an oligarch-style super-yacht, but it’s still pretty plush by anyone’s standards. He was inspired after holidaying with Elton and David on their boat – and loves life on the water,” adds the same source.Particular attention went into turning the boat into a kid- and family-friendly place, because Becks loves vacationing with the entire gang, which includes four children of varied ages and interests. As per the same report, the star hopes to take delivery of the yacht very soon, and hopefully sail it from Miami by the year’s end. What better way to cap off a rather-terrible 2021 than by sailing off into the sunset on your own, brand new boat?Of course, this isn’t Beckham’s first yacht; you can’t expect a celebrity of his caliber to do without the trappings of an A-lister’s life. However, unlike most A-listers, Becks does seem to have a preference for smaller vessels, which probably helps with maintaining privacy.A couple of years ago, also reportedly inspired by his friend Elton John, the former soccer star bought a smaller-size SeaFair yacht that he paid $4 million for and later named The Sophisticated Lady, presumably in reference to his wife’s Posh style. The Sophisticated Lady offers accommodation for eight guests in four roomy suites and sleeping for two crew, and includes a kitchen, a salon and its own gym. Measuring 94 feet (28.6 meters) in total length, it boasts a top speed of 35 knots.

Editor's note: Photos in the gallery show another of David Beckham's new toys, the Maserati MC20 Fuoriserie Edition. Photos in the gallery show another of David Beckham's new toys, the Maserati MC20 Fuoriserie Edition.