Check Out David Beckham's Maserati MC20 Fuoriserie Edition, He Designed It Himself

In a world where everyone strives to own something original, it’s not unusual to see celebrities own custom cars. But David Beckham was personally involved in the design of his new supercar, the Maserati MC20 Fuoriserie Edition, and it's a beauty.
Former soccer player and current co-owner of two soccer clubs, David Beckham is one of the sportspeople you know even if you’ve never watched a game in your life. He is a car aficionado and an avid biker, and he had been named brand ambassador for Maserati this year, in April. Their first official collaboration was for a short video called “Two of a Kind,” where David Beckham sits behind the wheel of a Levante Trofeo, and he was proud to admit he did his own stunts. However, their history goes further back.
Beckham had test-driven the new model from the Italian brand, the MC20, and added he bought the same car, which he would be customizing himself. In a new video on his Instagram account, he revealed with his followers: "About a year ago, I actually designed my MC20 with Maserati in Italy. And, funnily enough, we're in Miami, and it has just arrived."
Now Maserati unveiled the Maserati MC20 Fuoriserie Edition, which is a “love letter to the magic city of Miami,” which DB7 calls his second home, and it's also where his US soccer club is, Inter Miami CF.
First, let’s talk about what comes under the hood. The V6 engine comes with the same 90-degree angle from the F154 Ferrari, which is connected to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission that Tremec debuted in the C8 Corvette. The power unit puts out 621 horsepower (630 ps) and a maximum torque of 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) at 3,000-5,500 revs. These help the super sports car sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph).
Second, let’s move on to Beckham’s involvement in the project. The House of the Trident allows their customers to create their tailor-made vehicle via their Fuoriserie customization program, with “true luxury” in mind.
The former soccer player worked alongside the designers from Maserati Centro Stile to create the MC20 Fuoserie Edition. Made in Italy, it’s built on a carbon fiber monocoque, and a combination of unique color blends: black and pink (his team’s colors), as well as a mix of glossy and matte surfaces. And I know what you're thinking, but it doesn't make it girly at all, because the pink accents are well hidden and subtle, giving it a fierce look.
The interior of the supercar features leather and Alcantara, with the same color scheme, with three-dimensional pastel pink embroidery on the headrests. The center tunnel between the two seats has a personalized nameplate: at the top, you have the brand's logo, in pastel pink you have the Maserati Fuoserie lettering, and the text “For David” is written in italics with an aluminum effect.
Klaus Busse, Head of Maserati Design, commented: “As car designers, our mission is to offer a holistic experience. This value guides our Brand's stylistic research, making each Maserati uniquely recognizable. Our customization program is another example of our brand’s goal to create singular experiences for our customers: Maserati Fuoriserie is a blank canvas, on which Maserati clients can write their own stories and unleash their creativity, making their dreams come true. Designing this special edition MC20 with David, as with all our Fuoriserie projects, is also an ode to the Brand’s past, taking us back to a time when every car was hand-built to the client’s requests, giving life to a one-off, a true 'fuoriserie.'”
David Beckham said: “I have always been a car enthusiast, so to be part of designing and creating my MC20 through the Fuoriserie customisation programme has been an amazing experience. Cars are about individual taste whether it’s the model, colour or small personal details on the inside. It has been incredible to collaborate with the Maserati team and designers to create this one-off car that is inspired by my second home, Miami and my football club there. It is a joy to be behind the wheel.”
In the promo video, Beckham proudly smiles behind the wheel on the streets of Miami, and he has a lot of reasons to do it. Because the result is fantastic.
