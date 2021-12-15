David Beckham Tries Out Maserati MC20 For the First Time, Customizes His Own

How To Keep Cognitive Dissonance From Ruining Your Daily Driver

Being famous has its perks. You get a lot of things for free, and sometimes, you have the opportunity to be among the first to test new things. Former soccer player David Beckham traveled all the way to Modena, Italy so he could get behind the wheel of a Maserati MC20.Beckham shared he was there to customize his own model. So, if he was there to meet with the design team, why not try out the MC20?Back in spring, Maserati announced Beckham as their brand ambassador, and the two make the coolest team. Initially, their partnership started with a short video called “Two of a Kind,” where DB7 drove a Levante Trofeo and did his own stunts , thank you very much.Now it’s his chance to try out “the first of its kind” Maserati MC20 . Advertised to “push boundaries,” the model comes with a 3.0-liter V6. Mated to an eight-speed automatictransmission, the power unit puts out 621 horsepower (630 ps) and a maximum torque of 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) at 3,000-5,500 rpm. All of these figures help the super sports car sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph).With a helmet on, the brand ambassador had a blast driving it, and shared he felt “sixteen, seventeen years old again,” not wanting to stop.In the video, Beckham calls it “unbelievable, one of the best cars I’ve ever driven,” and he couldn’t stop doing lap after lap in it. And he shared he is “excited” about his own model being built, although he didn’t reveal any info about the color or specs. For now, one can only guess.