On Board Tom Brady’s $6 Million 77-Foot Ultra-Modern Family Yacht, Viva a Vida

This seems to be the answer for Tom Brady, who swapped his previous Wajer 55 S for a bigger model from the same manufacturer.
Earlier the year, just before summer, it was reported that Tom Brady would become the owner of a brand-new $6 million yacht, the most recent and the largest-ever model from Wajer, a Dutch luxury yacht builder. Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, were the future owners of the first Wajer 77 to be built.
You might think that the Brady family had owned the previous yacht for a long time, before this upgrade, but it was actually only about a year. However, even in such a short period of time, the $2 million custom Wajer 55 S became famous: during the Post-Super Bowl Tampa Bay Buccaneers championship boat parade, Brady, on board his yacht, threw the Lombardi Trophy to Cameron Brate, who was on another boat.
Even during the Wajer 77’s presentation, the NFL champion said about the 55 S that “it’s been an amazing boat for our family”. The two celebrities also decided to keep its name for the new yacht as well – “Viva a Vida” (Portuguese for “Live Life”), which is the name of Gisele’s environmental organization. It looks like they’ll always be fond of the memory of the 55S yacht.
The new Viva a Vida was designed to combine the luxurious design of a superyacht with the technical innovations that make Wajer stand out in the industry. An automatic roof and electrically-adjustable deck layout are some of the innovative features, as well as a cooled deck and a hybrid system meant to protect the hull from contact with other boats or docks.
celebrity superyachts that are more about the extravagant interior and sumptuous details, this family yacht designed by Van Oossanen Naval Architects, gives out a more natural, free-flowing vibe.
Inside, the cabins are built with a standing height of over 7 feet (2,15-2,35 meters). Outside, the circular seating, frontal sun pads and welcoming, large sofas at the back, create the perfect atmosphere for a vacation trip.
The new Viva a Vida was also designed to be “the most silent in its class”, thanks to the interior configurations, special sealings and thick doors. All cabins, including the 16-foot (5 meter) wide master suite, the Junior suite with a double bed, and the Guest cabin with two beds, feature ensuite bathrooms. As you would expect, everything is equipped with premium amenities, including the galley and the coffee bar, with a great view.
Cruising at 30 knots, this sleek yacht boasts a 400 nautical mile-range, which is another feature that makes it great for Brady’s island trips with his family.
Perhaps the only negative aspect of the Wajer 77 is that, just like Brady’s previous yacht, it’s not exactly eco-friendly, burning almost 80 gph (300 lph) at 26 knots – which is ironical, considering the connection to Gisele’s environmental project.
Earlier the year, just before summer, it was reported that Tom Brady would become the owner of a brand-new $6 million yacht, the most recent and the largest-ever model from Wajer, a Dutch luxury yacht builder. Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, were the future owners of the first Wajer 77 to be built.
You might think that the Brady family had owned the previous yacht for a long time, before this upgrade, but it was actually only about a year. However, even in such a short period of time, the $2 million custom Wajer 55 S became famous: during the Post-Super Bowl Tampa Bay Buccaneers championship boat parade, Brady, on board his yacht, threw the Lombardi Trophy to Cameron Brate, who was on another boat.
Even during the Wajer 77’s presentation, the NFL champion said about the 55 S that “it’s been an amazing boat for our family”. The two celebrities also decided to keep its name for the new yacht as well – “Viva a Vida” (Portuguese for “Live Life”), which is the name of Gisele’s environmental organization. It looks like they’ll always be fond of the memory of the 55S yacht.
The new Viva a Vida was designed to combine the luxurious design of a superyacht with the technical innovations that make Wajer stand out in the industry. An automatic roof and electrically-adjustable deck layout are some of the innovative features, as well as a cooled deck and a hybrid system meant to protect the hull from contact with other boats or docks.
celebrity superyachts that are more about the extravagant interior and sumptuous details, this family yacht designed by Van Oossanen Naval Architects, gives out a more natural, free-flowing vibe.
Inside, the cabins are built with a standing height of over 7 feet (2,15-2,35 meters). Outside, the circular seating, frontal sun pads and welcoming, large sofas at the back, create the perfect atmosphere for a vacation trip.
The new Viva a Vida was also designed to be “the most silent in its class”, thanks to the interior configurations, special sealings and thick doors. All cabins, including the 16-foot (5 meter) wide master suite, the Junior suite with a double bed, and the Guest cabin with two beds, feature ensuite bathrooms. As you would expect, everything is equipped with premium amenities, including the galley and the coffee bar, with a great view.
Cruising at 30 knots, this sleek yacht boasts a 400 nautical mile-range, which is another feature that makes it great for Brady’s island trips with his family.
Perhaps the only negative aspect of the Wajer 77 is that, just like Brady’s previous yacht, it’s not exactly eco-friendly, burning almost 80 gph (300 lph) at 26 knots – which is ironical, considering the connection to Gisele’s environmental project.