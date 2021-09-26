On Board Tom Brady’s $6 Million 77-Foot Ultra-Modern Family Yacht, Viva a Vida

autoevolution
What else can you wish for, when you’re a famous quarterback who’s already made history in the NFL, married to an equally famous supermodel, and the father of three beautiful children? A stunning yacht that would be large enough, powerful and well-equipped, so that you can enjoy even more time vacationing with your family in exotic places.

26 Sep 2021, 18:35 UTC ·
This seems to be the answer for Tom Brady, who swapped his previous Wajer 55 S for a bigger model from the same manufacturer.

Earlier the year, just before summer, it was reported that Tom Brady would become the owner of a brand-new $6 million yacht, the most recent and the largest-ever model from Wajer, a Dutch luxury yacht builder. Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, were the future owners of the first Wajer 77 to be built.

The 22-foot upgrade was justified by the NFL star as being more convenient for weekend trips and day trips with the whole family. “I think the 77 will be a little bit more suited for what we need it for down here, which is a few more day trips and weekend trips. We spend a lot of time in the Bahamas. So going from the East Coast of Florida across into the Bahamas and around the Bahamas would be really great trips for us as a family” – said Brady, during the official video presentation of the new yacht.

You might think that the Brady family had owned the previous yacht for a long time, before this upgrade, but it was actually only about a year. However, even in such a short period of time, the $2 million custom Wajer 55 S became famous: during the Post-Super Bowl Tampa Bay Buccaneers championship boat parade, Brady, on board his yacht, threw the Lombardi Trophy to Cameron Brate, who was on another boat.

Even during the Wajer 77’s presentation, the NFL champion said about the 55 S that “it’s been an amazing boat for our family”. The two celebrities also decided to keep its name for the new yacht as well – “Viva a Vida” (Portuguese for “Live Life”), which is the name of Gisele’s environmental organization. It looks like they’ll always be fond of the memory of the 55S yacht.

The new Viva a Vida was designed to combine the luxurious design of a superyacht with the technical innovations that make Wajer stand out in the industry. An automatic roof and electrically-adjustable deck layout are some of the innovative features, as well as a cooled deck and a hybrid system meant to protect the hull from contact with other boats or docks.

In perfect harmony with Brady’s vision of extended trips with his family to the Bahamas, the Wajer 77 is all about spaciousness and enjoying the outdoor as much as possible. Unlike other celebrity superyachts that are more about the extravagant interior and sumptuous details, this family yacht designed by Van Oossanen Naval Architects, gives out a more natural, free-flowing vibe.

Inside, the cabins are built with a standing height of over 7 feet (2,15-2,35 meters). Outside, the circular seating, frontal sun pads and welcoming, large sofas at the back, create the perfect atmosphere for a vacation trip.

There’s also a dining area at the back, where the Brady family and their friends can enjoy dinners while taking in the gorgeous view. With enough room to accommodate nine guests, the Wajer 77 is big enough for their family and a few close relatives or friends. Again, this makes this stand out from other celebrity yachts that are meant for huge parties.

The new Viva a Vida was also designed to be “the most silent in its class”, thanks to the interior configurations, special sealings and thick doors. All cabins, including the 16-foot (5 meter) wide master suite, the Junior suite with a double bed, and the Guest cabin with two beds, feature ensuite bathrooms. As you would expect, everything is equipped with premium amenities, including the galley and the coffee bar, with a great view.

Fans of Gisele can see her often practicing water sports, and that’s only natural when you have a stunning Florida home, near the beach. Most likely, she wants to stay active on their vacations trips as well, which is why the Wajer 77 comes with plenty of space of a multitude of water toys, including a Williams 325 jet tender, sea bobs, surfboards, plus optional diving equipment or kiteboarding equipment.

Cruising at 30 knots, this sleek yacht boasts a 400 nautical mile-range, which is another feature that makes it great for Brady’s island trips with his family.

Perhaps the only negative aspect of the Wajer 77 is that, just like Brady’s previous yacht, it’s not exactly eco-friendly, burning almost 80 gph (300 lph) at 26 knots – which is ironical, considering the connection to Gisele’s environmental project.

