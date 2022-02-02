Mexican Millionaire Brothers Parting With Their Custom-Built Luxury Floating Mansion

It must be truly satisfying to be able to have a luxury yacht built to your precise specifications, and to be involved in every step of the creative process. Even more so when that particular boat is meant to become a vacation yacht for the extended family. However, some millionaires are willing to part even with such a highly-customized toy, after only a few years.
Some of the most impressive, gorgeous superyachts out there are owned by famous Mexican millionaires. Giaola-Lu’s owners preferred to not disclose their identity, but it’s known that they are two brothers, owners of a large business group that activates in constructions. This was their first custom-built boat, meant to be enjoyed by several family generations. In an interview with Boat International, they shared that several members of the family would regularly visit the Bilgin yard in Turkey, or discuss with the designers in London, throughout the building process, in 2016.
At almost 50 meters (154 feet), the Giaola-Lu is a spacious vessel that’s truly family-friendly. The interiors have a residential feel, and the traditional main saloon was replaced with a cozier lounge and cinema on the main deck, and un upper saloon that resembles an open-space living area, connected to the terrace. The layout and the custom furniture were carefully chosen so that everyone onboard can have great views of both the surroundings, and the numerous TVs that are found everywhere.
The brothers were also very particular about the entertainment systems onboard, and the aft deck can be turned into a dance floor very fast. Glass doors and numerous mirrors create the illusion of a bigger space across the decks. The sun deck boasts a glass-fronted spa pool, together with sun pads, a bar, huge speakers, and al-fresco dining.
Since it was designed for two owners, the Giaola-Lu (its name comes from the names of all the girls in the family), features not just a generous master suite, with an office that converts into a private cinema, but also a VIP suite that’s equally elegant. Perhaps rare for private superyachts, the Giaola-Lu was filled to maximum capacity on its cruises – the large family and friends had plenty of room, sharing six versatile cabins.
But it looks like the family only enjoyed their dream boat for a few years, since it’s now listed for sale by Edminston, with an asking price of $22.3 million. Perhaps their first custom luxury yacht made them want an even bigger one, as an earlier interview suggested.
