Famous Billionaire Lives on His $152M Mind-Blowing Megayacht, Built Around a Tennis Court

When you’re one of the richest people in the world, with numerous luxurious properties, and yet you choose to live mostly on your superyacht, that must be one incredible yacht. And Aviva III sure is – this unrivaled mammoth vessel was literally designed around a tennis court, and a huge crew of up to 35 is needed to take care of everything onboard. No wonder billionaire Joe Lewis prefers to hide from the world inside his private heaven.
Most football club owners have superyachts, but only one chose to turn his into an almost permanent residence and office. The Sun reports that Joe Lewis, the 84-year-old owner of Tottenham Hotspur, is one of the most discrete billionaires in the sports world. People and the media rarely get to see him, because he lives a secluded life onboard his $152.6 million yacht, in the Bahamas.
Lewis has been living in the Bahamas since the ‘80s, and this is where he made his first billion. But the stunning Aviva III was only built in 2007, as his perfect mansion at sea. He asked for it to be designed around a hybrid tennis/squash court, because that’s his daily passion. This alone was a huge architectural challenge, but the result is stunning – even when the massive 322-foot (98 meters) beast is cruising at high speed, the players inside the 65.6-foot-long (20 meters) room can carry on as if they were on land.
Everything about the spectacular vessel built by the German brand Abeking & Rasmussen is of epic proportions: guest rooms are the size of a typical owner’s suite, while the master’s wardrobe alone is bigger than some houses, and resembles Chanel boutiques, according to Boat International.
In addition to all the typical luxurious amenities you would find on a superyacht, Aviva III also reveals a “secret” cinema that’s carefully hidden, an ultra-expensive piano, and a main salon with full-height windows and balconies. The aft deck dining area features leather clad doors, for extra privacy, which open and let glass panels slide out instead, in sunny weather.
Despite this grand-scale secluded lifestyle, the self-made billionaire welcomed the Spurs onboard a few years ago, and the team was blown away by his “home,” as well as his down-to-earth attitude, The Sun reports.
The unique Aviva III, which was is still one of the largest luxury yachts in the world, and a multi-award-winner, will continue to be the Boxer’s intimate Bahamas heaven, to be fully revealed to the world only after Lewis will no longer be part of it.
Lewis has been living in the Bahamas since the ‘80s, and this is where he made his first billion. But the stunning Aviva III was only built in 2007, as his perfect mansion at sea. He asked for it to be designed around a hybrid tennis/squash court, because that’s his daily passion. This alone was a huge architectural challenge, but the result is stunning – even when the massive 322-foot (98 meters) beast is cruising at high speed, the players inside the 65.6-foot-long (20 meters) room can carry on as if they were on land.
Everything about the spectacular vessel built by the German brand Abeking & Rasmussen is of epic proportions: guest rooms are the size of a typical owner’s suite, while the master’s wardrobe alone is bigger than some houses, and resembles Chanel boutiques, according to Boat International.
In addition to all the typical luxurious amenities you would find on a superyacht, Aviva III also reveals a “secret” cinema that’s carefully hidden, an ultra-expensive piano, and a main salon with full-height windows and balconies. The aft deck dining area features leather clad doors, for extra privacy, which open and let glass panels slide out instead, in sunny weather.
Despite this grand-scale secluded lifestyle, the self-made billionaire welcomed the Spurs onboard a few years ago, and the team was blown away by his “home,” as well as his down-to-earth attitude, The Sun reports.
The unique Aviva III, which was is still one of the largest luxury yachts in the world, and a multi-award-winner, will continue to be the Boxer’s intimate Bahamas heaven, to be fully revealed to the world only after Lewis will no longer be part of it.