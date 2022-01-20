Famous Billionaire Lives on His $152M Mind-Blowing Megayacht, Built Around a Tennis Court

When you’re one of the richest people in the world, with numerous luxurious properties, and yet you choose to live mostly on your superyacht, that must be one incredible yacht. And Aviva III sure is – this unrivaled mammoth vessel was literally designed around a tennis court, and a huge crew of up to 35 is needed to take care of everything onboard. No wonder billionaire Joe Lewis prefers to hide from the world inside his private heaven.

18 photos