Mining Millionaire Selling His Luxury British World Cruiser After Just Three Years

Although shiny, new superyachts are rolled out on a regular basis, older models continue to attract millionaire owners, not just for the major advantage of not having to wait years for the delivery a new boat, but also because they have a special charm that only gets better with time.
Even a decades-old superyacht can be turned into a modern dreamboat, under the right ownership, and Moatize proves it. It’s not very often that we get to admire British-made leisure vessels, so Moatize is all the more special because of that. Although built two decades ago, this venerable gentleman of the sea displays an elegant silhouette that is emblematic for the British luxury shipyard Pendennis.
With an exterior design by Dubois Naval Architects, and interiors by the world-renown RWD studio, this 150-footer (45.6 meters) is a custom-built beauty that was designed as a luxury world cruiser, with an impressive range of 4,000 nautical miles (4,600 miles/7,408 km). Its elegant interiors reveal a classic white-and-navy beach style. The large salon includes a lounge area aft, and a formal dining area forward, while the all-weather sun deck with a panoramic view welcomes guests inside the generous jacuzzi.
This British luxury yacht was taken to the next level by its latest owner, known as a “coal baron” or “mining millionaire” in Canada, whose name is linked to Riversdale Mining. Michael O’Keeffe named his new toy, which he purchased in 2019, Moatize, after one of his racing horses. An extensive refit added a modern gym, plus an inflatable swim platform for multiple water toys. O’Keeffe must have enjoyed fishing trips, since the most impressive water toy is a custom Sea Jay fishing tender.
Perhaps the maintenance costs for the Moatize turned out to be too high, or maybe the millionaire owner didn’t even get to enjoy his new toy too much, since the world health crisis broke out, but it seems that he is already parting with the modernized superyacht. The luxury vessel is available for $17.5 million, through Edminston. It’s time for someone else to enjoy fishing while cruising on a gorgeous British ship.
