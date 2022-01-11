Camila Cabello Shares How She's “Living Life” On Board a Yacht in the Dominican Republic

Yachts are definitely the epitome of luxury and travel, and celebrities know that. Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello is one of the latest to display her fun, expensive vacation in the Dominican Republic where she enjoyed herself on a yacht.
Camila Cabello knows there’s no better way to get over a difficult breakup than some time away on a yacht. Although she broke up with fellow artist Shawn Mendes in November, she knows how to show that life goes on. The 24-year-old “Havana” singer’s latest Instagram post gives us a glimpse of how she relaxed during her most recent holiday in the Dominican Republic.
The singer, who originally is from Cuba, has already gathered over 2.5 million likes on her latest pictures, which show her in a black swimsuit under the sun as she’s enjoying a ride on a yacht.
The holiday has already ended, but Camila revealed she was too engrossed in her yacht holiday and “posted no pics because I was hashtag living life,” but added that she had to document her holiday in the Dominican Republic.
It looks like Cabello enjoyed herself on the boat trip at the beginning of the year, just like a vast number of celebrities. After her holiday in the sun, she switched to fun in the snow, and added some new experiences in Montana, U.S. In one of the pictures, she even rides a horse through the snow, and you can check that out in the embedded post below.
Camila didn’t disclose the name of her yacht, but she’s no stranger to such activities. She had previously shared other pictures from vacations on yachts, and Dominican Republic rentals offer a variety from 36 ft (11 m) to bigger options, of 120 ft (36.5 m) vessels, with a lot of amenities on board.
One thing is for sure, Camila Cabello’s vacation in the Dominican Republic was exactly what she needed, and who can say no to some time on the water on a modern yacht?
