Camila Cabello Takes EasyJet Commercial Flight After Attending Paris Fashion Week

Celebrities are always under the magnifying glass. Their lavish lifestyle, expensive cars, trips, and homes always end up public somehow. But we, mortals, are even more impressed when stars do regular stuff, like buying their own groceries or flying commercial. Like Camila Cabello just did.
The former Fifth Harmony star has gained in popularity since she went solo, and, as of 2021, her net worth is estimated at $14 million. Add in her Canadian boyfriend, Shawn Mendes’ net worth of $40 million, and the two can live an extravagant life if they wanted to. But the thing is, they're not as extravagant as people would think they are.
In fact, Camila Cabello just got her driver’s license this year, in May. A big dream of hers, her career has always stood in the way of her getting driving lessons, and she pushed it back until recently. After getting her driver's license, she went on and got herself a Lincoln Navigator, while Mendes has a Jeep Wrangler and a Ford Mustang GT.
The 24-year-old “Señorita” singer doesn’t mind mingling with those with modest bank accounts. Even though she had quite an eventful week, the singer knows how to get her feet back on the ground. Or, at least, the same ground we, regular folks, step on when traveling. After taking part in the Paris Fashion Week alongside stars like Dame Helen Mirren or Amber Heard, she didn't get a private jet on the way home.
While she didn't share a picture of herself on board, in a new Instagram Story, Camila Cabello announced she was flying commercial, taking an EasyJet flight. She praised the airline company, sharing a video of its goal on sustainability. The message showed they are the only major European airline company to offset the carbon emissions from the fuel used on their flights. Cabello also wrote a message: “me likey,” and tagged the airline.
Just like every major company’s struggle against climate change, EasyJet writes on its website that they invest in projects that include planting trees, renewable energy, and protection against deforestation.
This isn’t the first time either Cabello or Mendes flew budget, and the young couple has been constantly praised for not showing off their wealth every time they leave the house. Just a few days ago, a Twitter user shared she took the same flight as the "Treat You Better" singer. We likey, too.
In fact, Camila Cabello just got her driver’s license this year, in May. A big dream of hers, her career has always stood in the way of her getting driving lessons, and she pushed it back until recently. After getting her driver's license, she went on and got herself a Lincoln Navigator, while Mendes has a Jeep Wrangler and a Ford Mustang GT.
The 24-year-old “Señorita” singer doesn’t mind mingling with those with modest bank accounts. Even though she had quite an eventful week, the singer knows how to get her feet back on the ground. Or, at least, the same ground we, regular folks, step on when traveling. After taking part in the Paris Fashion Week alongside stars like Dame Helen Mirren or Amber Heard, she didn't get a private jet on the way home.
While she didn't share a picture of herself on board, in a new Instagram Story, Camila Cabello announced she was flying commercial, taking an EasyJet flight. She praised the airline company, sharing a video of its goal on sustainability. The message showed they are the only major European airline company to offset the carbon emissions from the fuel used on their flights. Cabello also wrote a message: “me likey,” and tagged the airline.
Just like every major company’s struggle against climate change, EasyJet writes on its website that they invest in projects that include planting trees, renewable energy, and protection against deforestation.
This isn’t the first time either Cabello or Mendes flew budget, and the young couple has been constantly praised for not showing off their wealth every time they leave the house. Just a few days ago, a Twitter user shared she took the same flight as the "Treat You Better" singer. We likey, too.
Shawn Mendes is on my flight. He drinks Dunkin and flies commercial. No choice but to stan.— Ariana Yaptangco (@arianayap) October 1, 2021