Priyanka Chopra Gives a Peek Into Her and Nick Jonas’ Party Yacht for New Year’s Eve

Some prefer to celebrate New Year’s Eve the more traditional way, with lots of snow, somewhere at a ski resort, but when it comes to celebrities, yacht parties in exotic locations are all the rage. Just like the summer season, when the luxury yacht parade seemed never-ending, the New Year party boat lineup is yet to be over.
St. Barts was undoubtedly the place for last week’s New Year celebration, where some of the hottest VIPs of the moment spent the last moments of 2021, turning this luxury location into a star-studded heaven. But celebrities like Jeff Bezos or Leonardo DiCaprio weren’t the only ones welcoming the new year on board a gorgeous vessel.
Priyanka Chopra recently shared some images from her and Nick Jonas’ mini-vacation, giving their fans a glimpse of the sophisticated yacht they chose for the occasion. The famous couple spent New Year’s Eve together with friends Natasha Poonawalla and Cavanaugh James. The name of the ship, as well as the location, remained mysterious, but details such as the large sun deck with cozy sofas, and welcoming jacuzzi, show that it was a luxurious vessel, no doubt.
The most opulent charter yachts, frequently chosen by the rich and famous for their vacations, come at weekly rates of at least $400,000, although the top ones go as high as $2 million. The Secret superyacht, for example, costs $875,000 to charter, as one of the most stylish floating mansions available.
These party boats aren’t just extremely attractive, with luxury hotel-like suites and living areas, but also well-equipped with a variety of water toys for extra fun and additional amenities such as media rooms, spa rooms, and gyms. Plus, a professional crew is ready to attend to the guests’ needs.
Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas seemed to have enjoyed a romantic, intimate party on board the beautiful-looking mysterious yacht, sipping champagne and admiring the view. No wonder so many VIPs chose to start this year the same way, on board a dream boat.
