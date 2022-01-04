2007 New Vogue May Be an Old Yacht, But Luxury Hides Wrinkles

Not long ago, yachts were only interesting for those who had the means to buy them. The increasing living standards, the setbacks of the health crisis, and the hope for a better future have however changed that and now, even if for most they are still out of reach, yachts seem to be just as appealing as luxury cars.
The industry is perhaps as lucrative as the automotive one in some respects, and we’ve seen time and again incredible projects come to light. But the pre-owned market is perhaps just as exciting, with the yachts of older times shining as new under sunny skies.
That’s kind of the case with the New Vogue, a 32.97-meter (108.16 feet) piece of floating luxury built back in 2007 by a company called Peri Yachts. And the thing is now for sale, with an asking price of 3.3 million euros, which would be about $3.73 million at today’s exchange rates.
Large enough to accommodate eight guests and five crew, the ship has two decks supported by a hull made of epoxy and GRP. It’s signed by naval architect Dixon Yacht Design, while the exterior and interior were put together by Scaro Design.
The yacht is described as being excellent for entertaining and socializing, and comes with an open plan salon and a large aft deck. On the flybridge, one can find seating for “casual dining or sunset cocktails and plenty of sunpads for guests to soak up the Mediterranean heat.”
The guests can spend their nights in three large bed bedrooms or the one with two twin beds, while rest and relaxation can not only be achieved on the decks, but inside the large indoor. Jacuzzi as well.
Powered by MTU engines rated at 3,600 hp, the New Vogue can reach a top speed of 27 knots and can keep going for as much as 900 nautical miles without the need to refuel.
The New Vogue is listed for sale on Boat International and other specialized websites.
