World’s Largest Red Superyacht Is the Perfect New Year’s Eve Party Boat, a Real Stunner

Some of the millionaires that own superyachts get attached to them for sentimental reasons, others are interested in the latest ecological trends, but let’s face it: a lot of them just want to show off. What better way to do so, than with a giant, glossy red yacht that flaunts incredible opulence on the inside, as well?
It’s a time of celebration, when everything is supposed to sparkle and give off good vibes. If we were to spend New Year’s Eve on board a luxury boat, Ipanema would be one of the top choices. The 164-foot (50 meters) beauty turns heads instantly with its unique hot red hull and white superstructure, claiming the title of world’s biggest yacht in red. If a gorgeous Ferrari comes to mind when you see it, you wouldn’t be too far off, because this vessel has a classic Italian DNA.
Built in 2016 by Mondomarine, its one-of-a-kind silhouette and interiors are owed to the famous Hot Lab studio. Antonio Romano, one of Hot Lab’s founding partners, told Superyacht World that one of the designers involved in the project used his background in automotive design to create the striking final look. And this was no accident. The vessel’s mysterious owner made it clear right from the start that he wanted “to shock.”
He also insisted on everything on board Ipanema being bespoke. And it is – from the lavish interior styling inspired by a Renaissance palace in Florence, to the 14 types of marbles used throughout, including onyx. The full-height windows are another custom element that enhances the geometric harmony of this tri-decked vessel.
The fold-down transom door that turns into a large beach club is also unprecedented for a yacht this size. That’s because the owner wanted enough room for a luxury tender, in addition to other toys.
Imagine what this striking yacht looks like when cruising at full speed, cutting through the waves at 20 knots (23 mph/37 kph) – a Ferrari on water, indeed. Up to ten lucky guests can enjoy the view, accommodated in Ipanema’s five extravagant cabins.
A truly gorgeous superyacht, with a bespoke interior down to the last detail, Ipanema is up for grabs, if you’ve got $22 million. Let the party begin!
