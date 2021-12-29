The Most Stunning Yacht Owned by a Mexican Billionaire Is a Decadent Floating Palace

Unlike the U.S. and certain countries in the Middle East, where the owners of some of the most luxurious superyachts like to show them off, Mexican millionaires’ toys are shrouded in mystery – a lot of times, it’s a question of avoiding taxes, but also because flaunting their opulence in a country where poverty is still a major issue, is frowned upon.
A few years ago, when it was launched, Tsumat was unofficially considered the most stunning superyacht owned by a Mexican millionaire. Alfredo Chedraui Obeso, who became a billionaire in the meantime, is a businessman of Lebanese descent, known for running one of the largest retailers in the country, together with his family.
In 2013, when the beautiful Tsumat was delivered to its famous owner, it was said to be worth $50 million. Built by Trinity Yachts in the U.S., the 164-footer (50 meters) was brought to life under the close guidance of Obeso. Its name is supposed to come from an ancient local language, meaning “beautiful girl.” A fitting name for the superyacht that reveals a spectacular interior created by the Espinosa Yacht Design in Mexico.
Imagine dark walnut and oak veneers, wool carpets, walls with suede upholstery, leather headboards, and a variety of the most precious marbles throughout. The truly decadent décor boasts even doors that are covered in leather, plus heated onyx floors, matching the stunning backlit onyx columns. Expensive artworks from the owner’s private collection add the finishing touches.
Up to 12 guests can be accommodated in six lavish staterooms across three decks, also enjoying the elevated jacuzzi, the fully-equipped gym, and the lounges on the generous sun deck. The master suite comes with a separate dressing area and a private study. The main dining room boasts ceiling-to-floor windows, in line with the overall majestic appearance.
Tsumat is equally lavish when it comes to water toys. The crown jewel of its wide range of toys is a Yamaha Waverunner – the starting price for one of these babies is around $7,000, with luxury models going up to $19,000.
The Mexican billionaire seems to be ready to move on to what would be his third superyacht, probably even bigger and more luxurious – the unique Tsumat has been listed for sale, with an asking price of $22 million. Still a whopping cost, even after all these years.
