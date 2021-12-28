Aura Is an Angelic Yacht With Devilish Speed, Flaunts an Automotive-Inspired Design

One of the most reputable luxury shipyards in the world, the Dutch Heesen is ending this year on a very high note, with the technical launch of its latest model, the luminous Aura yacht. It’s going to take a while until its beautiful interior is also completed, but the result is well worth the wait.
Heesen is known for its gorgeous yachts that also boast impressive performance, and the new Aura is no exception. As a boutique-style shipyard that only builds boats for high-end customers, Heesen launched only five yachts this year, Aura being the last one. Each project is treated with maximum care and attention to detail.
The new 164-foot (50 meter) project recently hit the water at the builder’s facility in Oss. This is where it will be fitted with its main systems, before undergoing challenging tests at the North Sea.
This luxury yacht was designed to offer as much volume as possible, while staying in the under-500 GT category. Its elegant, yet dynamic silhouette is owed to the talent of British designer Clifford Denn, who was inspired by classic automotive design. Its efficient steel hull with a bulbous bow allows it to glide on water and face even more challenging sea conditions.
The spacious sun deck welcomes guests with a jacuzzi, sun loungers, and generous areas for al-fresco dining. From the main deck, they can easily access the fold-out swim platform, thanks to the stairs on both sides. Plenty of tenders and toys wait patiently on the foredeck, for some adrenaline-pumping water fun.
True to its name, this beautiful yacht unveils a peaceful, minimalistic interior dominated by white and taupe, with accents of green and blue. British studio Reymond Langton Design imagined a “glowing hub of comfort,” with the help of neutral tones, natural materials, and strategic ambient lighting. There’s enough room for ten guests inside Aura’s five lavish cabins.
Built on Heesen’s reputable platform, Aura boasts an impressive range of 3,800 nautical miles (4,372 miles/7,000 km) and can hit a top speed of 15 knots (17 mph/27.7 kph).
The beautiful Aura will be delivered to its lucky owner in April 2022. The price hasn’t been disclosed, but we can only imagine it’s as high as the feeling of freedom and relaxation that this luxury yacht offers.
