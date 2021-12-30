Young Couple Is Living the Dream on Board a Self-Sufficient Sailing Yacht Turned Home

The van life trend has definitely exploded these past couple of years, and it doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon. On the other hand, more and more people are choosing tiny homes instead of traditional houses. Downsizing and total freedom seem to be the keywords of the future, and sailing the world on a yacht is a great way to enjoy both.
Some people like to travel around in their tiny mobile homes, others prefer to go for motorhomes or camper vans, but those who love the sea above all choose yachts. Some might argue that permanent living on board a vessel, while at sea, is even more challenging than the first two options, mostly because of the more difficult access to vital supplies. But, with the help of modern technology and excellent organizing skills, even a sailing yacht can become the perfect home.
Sophie and Ryan proved it, and continue to show how living on a yacht can be the most awesome adventure. She’s French, he’s American, and they met in Sweden, where they both working. Typical for a modern-day romance, they quickly decided to explore the world together. In 2018, they departed from Sweden on board a 40-foot (12 meters) sailing yacht, called the Polar Seal.
The vessel was a Beneteau Oceanis 40 model, known for its sleek silhouette and top-level capabilities. The brand has built award-winning racing models, and the Oceanis 40-footer became a classic, also sporting interiors created by the world-famous Nauta Design. Powered by a 40 HP Yanmar diesel engine, it can hit a top speed of 7.5 knots (8.6 mph/13.8 kph), and carries up to 53 gallons (200 liters) of fuel.
Of course, the couple had to also invest in preparing this ocean-worthy sailboat for extensive cruising. They went from not even knowing how to sail, to now generating the power and water that they need on board, the couple told Forbes. With enough food supplies, the two can basically live off-grid for months at a time, and they’ve already covered more than 15,000 nautical miles (17,200 miles/27.7 km) in three years.
Ryan and Sophie share their adventures and technical tips for living on board a sailing yacht, on their social media platforms, proving that anyone can go from a boring life to living in total freedom.
