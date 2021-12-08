New Pininfarina-Designed Sailing Yacht Blends Luxury With Racing-Inspired Performance

The massive motor yachts that dominate today’s luxury market have their undeniable attractions, but there’s something about a classic sailing yacht that can’t be matched by any motor yacht, no matter how advanced. Even modern sailing boats keep that old-world charm, enhanced by the latest technology and contemporary design.
For sailing connoisseurs, the most recent model announced by Elan Yachts was highly anticipated. With an experience of more than half of century, the brand is particularly known for injecting top-level racing features into the cruising market segment, creating luxury boats that are just as powerful as they are comfortable.
The new Elan E6, an elegant 50-foot (15 meters) sailing yacht, was developed by naval architecture specialist Humphreys Yacht Design, composite expert Gurit, and the world-famous design studio Pininfarina. The E6 is the latest addition to the brand’s performance range, called the E Line.
Boats in this line are meant for “impeccable cruising,” featuring twin rudders, a chinned hull, top-level deck equipment, plus a spacious, well-equipped galley. Since 2018, all the models in this range include a hot water system and a modern electrical system with multiple USB ports and ambient lighting.
Designed with a T-shape keel, the new E6 is even lighter than previous models and can be handled by an experienced couple, but shows its true power in the hands of a crew. Elan even conducted in-house testing with an Olympic sailing team to ensure a high-performance level for the new model, which is equipped with three pairs of strategically-placed Harken winches. This makes the E6 capable of fast movement and precise maneuvers.
The Pininfarina interior could only be exquisite, combining natural oak veneers with solid wood finishes and exotic okoume wood furniture, in a natural color scheme. The yacht is available with a bathing platform in two different sizes, plus optional storage boxes.
Packed with the latest technology, the Elan E6 sailing yacht still exudes timeless elegance.
