1958 Chris-Craft Sedan Cruiser Boat Stored for 35 Years Is Not Your Average Barn Find

If you're on the market for a vintage boat, this Sedan Cruiser is being auctioned off by eBay seller The 1958 Chris-Craft Sedan Cruiser you're looking at was retired into a big building sometime in 1986, which means that it spent more time on a trailer than it did on the sea. That's a rather unfortunate fate for such a beautiful boat, but the good news is that it's in excellent condition for its age. What's more, it's looking for a new owner to take it sailing again.Described as "a project, but not an overwhelmingly huge project," the boat appears to have a well-maintained wooden hull, while the paint still looks solid on most areas. The ad suggests that the Sedan Cruiser would need "fresh paint and varnish" before it becomes "ready for action," but it sure looks like it could handle a quiet gulf getaway as is.On the flip side, the vintage Chris-Craft has no power to rely on as the inline-six engines aren't working right now. The photos suggest that the MCL mills were well-maintained while still in operation, but the seller suggests that a rebuild might be needed after 35 years in storage.When new, these inline-six units were good for 175 horsepower each and pushed the boat to speeds of around 30 mph (48 kph). The previous owner installed an aftermarket generator in 1980, but its condition is unknown.The interior is just as handsome as the exterior. There's lots of varnished wood, authentic veneer, and high-sheen chrome on the main dash. And every single element seems to have passed the test of time quite well. As far as the cabin goes, this Chris-Craft is ready for a day on the water with family and friends without restoration.If you're on the market for a vintage boat, this Sedan Cruiser is being auctioned off by eBay seller "freedomboatservice" as we speak, and bidding is at $20,000 with about three hours to go. There's no reserve, so the highest bidder takes it home.

