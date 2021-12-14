Giorgio Armani Is Officially the New Title Sponsor of the Glam YCCS Superyacht Regatta

Gorgeous sailing superyachts show off their magnificent silhouettes while competing against each other at the famous Superyacht Regatta. One of the most luxurious competitions in the world, this event takes place every year, in Porto Cervo. The upcoming edition will have an added touch of glamour, with Giorgio Armani as the new title sponsor.
One of the biggest names in high-end sailing competitions is the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda (YCCS), founded in 1967 as a non-profit making sporting association. It quickly became affiliated with the Italian Sailing Federation and the Italian Powerboat Federation, and held the first edition of its international regatta in 1972.
Various annual and biennial top-level sailing events catapulted the YCCS at the forefront of yacht racing, and it was soon recognized as the main promoter of competitive sailing in Italy and in the Mediterranean.
YCCS has been holding the Superyacht Regatta since 2008, and it became one of the most prestigious coastal races in the world, unfolding in the stunning natural setting of the La Maddalena Archipelago. The upcoming edition will be officially named the Giorgio Armani Superyacht Regatta, since the YCCS recently confirmed Armani as the new title sponsor of the event.
“We are very happy about this new partnership with one of the most beloved global icons of Italian excellence,” said Michael Illbruck, Commodore of the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda. The 15th edition of the Superyacht Regatta will take place between May 31 and June 1, 2022, in the famous Porto Cervo.
Superyachts with a minimum length of 90 feet (27.4 meters) and multihulls with a minimum length of 50 feet (15 meters) will be competing in the regatta, which also includes the Southern Wind Rendezvous and Trophy.
Throughout the four days of the 2022 Giorgio Armani Superyacht Regatta, the lucky attendees will enjoy not only watching some of the most gorgeous vessels in action, but also various other social events ashore, adding to the undeniable sparkle of this sophisticated yacht competition.
Various annual and biennial top-level sailing events catapulted the YCCS at the forefront of yacht racing, and it was soon recognized as the main promoter of competitive sailing in Italy and in the Mediterranean.
YCCS has been holding the Superyacht Regatta since 2008, and it became one of the most prestigious coastal races in the world, unfolding in the stunning natural setting of the La Maddalena Archipelago. The upcoming edition will be officially named the Giorgio Armani Superyacht Regatta, since the YCCS recently confirmed Armani as the new title sponsor of the event.
“We are very happy about this new partnership with one of the most beloved global icons of Italian excellence,” said Michael Illbruck, Commodore of the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda. The 15th edition of the Superyacht Regatta will take place between May 31 and June 1, 2022, in the famous Porto Cervo.
Superyachts with a minimum length of 90 feet (27.4 meters) and multihulls with a minimum length of 50 feet (15 meters) will be competing in the regatta, which also includes the Southern Wind Rendezvous and Trophy.
Throughout the four days of the 2022 Giorgio Armani Superyacht Regatta, the lucky attendees will enjoy not only watching some of the most gorgeous vessels in action, but also various other social events ashore, adding to the undeniable sparkle of this sophisticated yacht competition.
Giorgio Armani New Title Sponsor of YCCS Superyacht Regatta.— YCCS (@YccsPortoCervo) December 13, 2021
The Giorgio Armani Superyacht Regatta is scheduled to run from 31 May to 4 June 2022 in Porto Cervo.
Read more here https://t.co/jJnJ856vqM#yccs #armani @armani pic.twitter.com/5bRKaW0Cot